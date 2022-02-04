Ed Sheeran makes £16m from romantic love songs on Spotify

Suffolk's Ed Sheeran has made a fortune from romantic songs in his career - Credit: PA

Suffolk-raised superstar Ed Sheeran has netted almost £16million in royalties from his catalogue of romantic love songs, a new study has found.

Research by betting website CasinoTop10 analysed Spotify’s official ‘Billion Club’ playlist to find romantic tunes that were the most-streamed on the platform.

The number of streams was then multiplied by £0.0028 - the average price of a stream - to reveal the potential earnings of each song.

It was revealed Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham, has three of the top four most popular love songs, with his 2017 hit Perfect attracting 1.96billion Spotify streams.

Thinking Out Loud was third on the list with 1.92bn plays, while Photograph was streamed 1.76bn times.

Sheeran's total earnings from the top love songs was estimated at about £15.8bn.

The 30-year-old could yet see more entries on the list in the future after the release of his latest album titled '=' - late last year.