Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ed Sheeran wins Global Success Award at this year’s BRITs

PUBLISHED: 21:51 20 February 2019

Ed Sheeran was unable to make the awards tonight as he embarks on his world tour, which concludes in Ipswich. Credit: Greg Williams

Ed Sheeran was unable to make the awards tonight as he embarks on his world tour, which concludes in Ipswich. Credit: Greg Williams

Archant

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has added yet another award to his trophy room at tonight’s BRIT awards.

The Framlingham singer, who now holds four BRIT awards, was unable to attend the show in London as he is currently in South America – as part of his world tour which concludes with three dates in Ipswich.

This is the second time that he has won the coveted award, having won the same award last year.

The win sees him join Adele and One Direction as the only artists to win the award twice.

In his acceptance video, the former Thomas Mills High School pupil said the award “really means a lot” and that he feels “honoured to be a part of the British music industry”.

MORE: Everything we know about the Ed Sheeran concerts coming to Ipswich

George Ezra kicked off the star-studded awards by claiming the prize for British male solo artist.

Jorja Smith was best female solo artist, while the British group award has gone to Manchester pop rock four-piece The 1975.

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former scout leader jailed for string of sex offences over 34 years

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Taxpayers’ anger at Suffolk Coastal’s £15,000 “farewell party”

Snape Maltings Picture: PHILIP JONES

Ed Sheeran wins Global Success Award at this year’s BRITs

Ed Sheeran was unable to make the awards tonight as he embarks on his world tour, which concludes in Ipswich. Credit: Greg Williams

‘I cried most days’ - how inspiring HIV campaigner labelled as ‘dirty’ fought back

Becky Kroger, from Ipswich, has been nominated for an award for her HIV campaigh work. Picture: BOND

Kevin Beattie biographer offers discount on book for statue donations

Kevin Beattie signs copies of the biography written by Rob Finch PIcture: ROB FINCH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists