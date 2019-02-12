Ed Sheeran wins Global Success Award at this year’s BRITs

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has added yet another award to his trophy room at tonight’s BRIT awards.

The Framlingham singer, who now holds four BRIT awards, was unable to attend the show in London as he is currently in South America – as part of his world tour which concludes with three dates in Ipswich.

This is the second time that he has won the coveted award, having won the same award last year.

The win sees him join Adele and One Direction as the only artists to win the award twice.

In his acceptance video, the former Thomas Mills High School pupil said the award “really means a lot” and that he feels “honoured to be a part of the British music industry”.

George Ezra kicked off the star-studded awards by claiming the prize for British male solo artist.

Jorja Smith was best female solo artist, while the British group award has gone to Manchester pop rock four-piece The 1975.