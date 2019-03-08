Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Two ‘outstanding’ schools see plummeting Ofsted ratings amid huge gap in visits

PUBLISHED: 05:30 12 March 2019

Kersey Primary School's Ofsted plummeted from 'outstanding' to 'requires improvement'. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Kersey Primary School's Ofsted plummeted from 'outstanding' to 'requires improvement'. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fresh questions have been raised over Ofsted inspections of ‘outstanding’ schools after two establishments with the top rating have seen dramatic falls in the last month – more than six years after last being visited.

Gordon Jones: Suffolk County Council cabinet member for childrens services, education and skills, said he would raise the issue with the Regional Schools Commissioner. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHYGordon Jones: Suffolk County Council cabinet member for childrens services, education and skills, said he would raise the issue with the Regional Schools Commissioner. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Great Whelnetham Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School was last month given an ‘inadequate’ rating by the education watchdog – seven-and-a-half years after its last interim assessment and 12 years since its full inspection where it was rated ‘outstanding’.

Last week, Ofsted published its results for Kersey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School which dropped from the top rating to ‘requires improvement’ following a seven year gap in visits.

Data published last May revealed that nearly half of Suffolk’s ‘outstanding’ schools had not been visited in the last six years, prompting questions over its policy.

The two latest re-inspections have now prompted fresh questions to be put to the organisation.

Great Whelnetham Primary School has been placed into special measures following an Ofsted inspection in January. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSGreat Whelnetham Primary School has been placed into special measures following an Ofsted inspection in January. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Councillor Gordon Jones, education cabinet member at Suffolk County Council, said: “I am disappointed that Ofsted inspections have recently judged that the quality of education at two primary schools in Suffolk is no longer outstanding.

“Whilst outstanding schools are exempt from routine inspections, they may be inspected as a result of Ofsted’s assessment of risk.

“I have officially raised my concerns about Ofsted’s policy for reinspecting ‘outstanding’ schools, via the Regional Schools Commissioner, who I will be meeting with again next week.

A spokesman from Ofsted said that its hands were tied by the legislation issued by Parliament which gave ‘outstanding’ schools a greater degree of exemption, and required Parliament to lift it.

Jack Abbott said he had written to Amanda Spielman over the concerns about 'outstanding' Ofsted inspections. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILJack Abbott said he had written to Amanda Spielman over the concerns about 'outstanding' Ofsted inspections. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

“Our chief inspector, Amanda Spielman, has been very clear that Ofsted would like the exemption to be removed so that we can routinely inspect ‘outstanding’ schools,” the spokesman said.

“We want to be sure that people can have confidence in our grades, but there are now almost 300 schools that have gone a decade or more without inspection.

“Regardless of the quality of education in those schools today, there is no doubt that the long gap since inspection has undermined parental confidence.”

Labour education spokesman Jack Abbott said: “It is a worry that schools which have been rated as ‘outstanding’ are not subject to the same processes as schools with lower ratings.

“Yes, the majority of time and effort should be spent supporting schools which ‘require improvement’ or are ‘inadequate’, but we can see from these examples that an ‘outstanding’ rating from a decade ago does not automatically mean schools are ‘outstanding’ today.

“I was so concerned about this that I wrote to the head of Ofsted last year asking for her to review the current situation - I hope the cabinet member for education also did the same as this is clearly not a practical, effective or sustainable way to assess our education system.”

A spokesman from Kersey CofE VC Primary School declined the opportunity to comment.

Most Read

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘None of us have any plans to go anywhere else’ - Bishop says young stars want to be part of Town’s ‘exciting’ future

Teddy Bishop is excited for the future at Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘None of us have any plans to go anywhere else’ - Bishop says young stars want to be part of Town’s ‘exciting’ future

Teddy Bishop is excited for the future at Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Forensic officers were at the scene in distinctive white suits, searching the Bramford Lane area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Two ‘outstanding’ schools see plummeting Ofsted ratings amid huge gap in visits

Kersey Primary School's Ofsted plummeted from 'outstanding' to 'requires improvement'. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Restraining order prohibits Suffolk builder from ever trading again

Bill Simpson was due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Addiction treatment provider boss cleared of fraud charges

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists