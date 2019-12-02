'Outstanding' Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES monkeybusinessimages

Two Suffolk schools with an outstanding rating from Ofsted have not had full inspections for more than 10 years.

The Risby Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, in Aylmer Close, Risby, has not had a full inspection since January 15, 2009.

Sebert Wood Community Primary School, in Bury St Edmunds, has also not had a full inspection report published by Ofsted since July 14, 2009.

According to the education regulator's official website, 14 schools in Suffolk have not been inspected for over five years, with their last full report published before the end of 2014.

There are 29 schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in Suffolk, of which just under half have been inspected in the last five years.

Under the Education Act 2011, outstanding schools are exempt from regular Ofsted inspections.

You may also want to watch:

Yet this summer, Her Majesty's Inspector Dan Lambert said Ofsted felt this rule had "had its day".

Writing for the Ofsted blog, he said parents, teachers, leaders and governors liked the outstanding grade and its "aspirational" quality, but many felt exemption from regular inspection "is not necessarily in the school's or the children's best interests".

Similar concerns were raised by the Department for Education (DfE), which announced a host of new measures in September to boost school standards.

In their announcement, they revealed outstanding schools would lose their exemption from regular inspection.

"Some outstanding schools have not been inspected for a decade and this programme will ensure that parents have up-to-date information about the quality of education their children are receiving, and that standards remain high," a spokesman said.

Both the Risby Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School and Sebert Wood Community Primary School have been contacted for further comment.

MORE: Where are Suffolk's inadequate and outstanding schools?