E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Outstanding' Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

02 December, 2019 - 05:30
Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

monkeybusinessimages

Two Suffolk schools with an outstanding rating from Ofsted have not had full inspections for more than 10 years.

The Risby Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, in Aylmer Close, Risby, has not had a full inspection since January 15, 2009.

Sebert Wood Community Primary School, in Bury St Edmunds, has also not had a full inspection report published by Ofsted since July 14, 2009.

According to the education regulator's official website, 14 schools in Suffolk have not been inspected for over five years, with their last full report published before the end of 2014.

There are 29 schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in Suffolk, of which just under half have been inspected in the last five years.

Under the Education Act 2011, outstanding schools are exempt from regular Ofsted inspections.

You may also want to watch:

Yet this summer, Her Majesty's Inspector Dan Lambert said Ofsted felt this rule had "had its day".

Writing for the Ofsted blog, he said parents, teachers, leaders and governors liked the outstanding grade and its "aspirational" quality, but many felt exemption from regular inspection "is not necessarily in the school's or the children's best interests".

Similar concerns were raised by the Department for Education (DfE), which announced a host of new measures in September to boost school standards.

In their announcement, they revealed outstanding schools would lose their exemption from regular inspection.

"Some outstanding schools have not been inspected for a decade and this programme will ensure that parents have up-to-date information about the quality of education their children are receiving, and that standards remain high," a spokesman said.

Both the Risby Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School and Sebert Wood Community Primary School have been contacted for further comment.

MORE: Where are Suffolk's inadequate and outstanding schools?

Most Read

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Busy Ipswich roads closed after serious crash between car and cyclist

The Yarmouth Road has been closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw at Coventry City in FA Cup

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

‘Not the best disguise I’ve ever seen’ - Not-so-hidden stolen car found by public

A stolen Lexus was found by a member of the public near Bury St Edmunds and reported to the police. Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS POLICE

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Busy Ipswich roads closed after serious crash between car and cyclist

The Yarmouth Road has been closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw at Coventry City in FA Cup

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

‘Not the best disguise I’ve ever seen’ - Not-so-hidden stolen car found by public

A stolen Lexus was found by a member of the public near Bury St Edmunds and reported to the police. Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS POLICE

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line

One of the new Stadler trains by Greater Anglia, pictured on a previous occasion. The new trains went into service on the East Suffolk Line this morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

#Gameday: ‘I’m happy with the way we defended but one up front doesn’t work’ - watch Ipswich fans react to Coventry draw

Ipswich Town fans react to the 1-1 draw with Coventry yesterday

Mapped - Every Suffolk school and the funding they are missing

Suffolk schools are coping with a funding shortfall of more than £20million this year Picture: GETTY

Historic gas works to be turned into car park close to famous Harry Potter house

The 24 space car park will be on the former gas works site in Lavenham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/LAVENHAM PARISH COUNCIL

Nurses being ‘driven away from job they love’ as vacancies hit ‘record levels’

Nurses Heather Riggs, left, Helen Maw, Natalie Brooks, Nikki Ward and Anne Wells at the RCN safe staffing campaign in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARK LANGFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists