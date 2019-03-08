Suffolk local elections 2019: Council leaders face defeat as voters punish Conservatives in Suffolk

Mid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrley: Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL Mid Suffolk District Council

The face of Suffolk local politics is set to change dramatically with at least two council leaders set to be booted out by voters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mid Suffolk Council Conservative leader Nick Gowrley lost his Combs Ford seat to Liberal Democrat Keith Scarff – meanwhile outgoing Waveney Council leader Mark Bee looks like losing to the Greens in Beccles.

Mr Gowrley's defeat was not expected – although Mr Scarff is a regular council candidate who has come close to winning seats before.

Independent candidate Gerald Brewster retained the other Combs Ford seat.

You may also want to watch:

Green Party candidates were doing well in rural Suffolk – smallholder Andy Mellen whose electioneering sheep caught the eye at Cotton defeated Mid Suffolk cabinet member Jill Wilshaw in the Bacton Ward.

The Greens have also taken a seat in Stowmarket.

Seats in the new East Suffolk council were taking longer to come through – but Conservatives were noticeably edge as the count started.

In Babergh former Conservative Katherine Grandon – now standing as an Independent – retained her seat in a contest with her former party.