Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

The race is on for council seats in this year’s polls across East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 05:30 26 March 2019

The local elections take place on May 2. Picture: Ashley Pickering

The local elections take place on May 2. Picture: Ashley Pickering

Archant

Nominations open today for candidates planning to stand in this year’s local council elections on May 2.

There are elections for all the district and borough councils in the region, and people can hand in nomination papers to their returning officer from today until April 3.

There are strict rules about who can stand for a council seat – candidates have to live in or work in the council area for which they are seeking election.

They do not have to live in the ward they want to stand in – but those nominating or seconding them for candidacy do have to live in the ward.

Anyone nominated to stand can change their mind and withdraw their nomination by next Wednesday. The returning officers have 24 hours from the close of nominations to check everything is in order before publishing the lists of candidates on April 4.

The opening of nominations is often seen as the official start of the election campaign, although some councils have already published their official notice of poll.

There are new wards and new councils in every council in Suffolk apart from Ipswich.

East and West Suffolk are two new super-districts which come into existence next Monday from the mergers of Suffolk Coastal and Waveney on one side of the county and St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath on the other.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils retain their separate identities, although have a shared administration, and they have had the number of wards reduced in a review by the Boundary Commission.

The councillors elected on May 2 will serve four-year terms. For East Suffolk, West Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and Babergh councils this year’s contests are all-out elections with all seats up for grabs.

In Ipswich a third of the 48 seats are up for election – they were last contested in 2015 when the Conservatives did well in the borough.

That means it is impossible for the Tories to win enough new seats this time to overturn the Labour majority at the borough.

In all the other Suffolk district councils, Conservatives have held a majority for the last four years – and most local politicians are not expecting that situation to change dramatically after the May 2 elections.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New 24/7 mental health crisis response service to be set up in Suffolk

A new mental health crisis response service is being set up in Suffolk. Picture: TIME TO CHANGE

Man robbed at knifepoint near Clacton Golf Course

A man was robbed by a group armed with a knife near Clacton Golf Course Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

New chief executive appointed at failing mental health trust

Professor Jonathan Warren, new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: NSFT

Council debates calls to back split of Norfolk and Suffolk’s mental health trust

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said there was no benefit in writing to health secretary Matt Hancock asking for NSFT to be split. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you too scared to use public or office toilets?

Ah, the joy of a familiar toilet. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists