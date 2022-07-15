Emma Freud thanks 'incredible' firefighters after blaze rips through home

Richard Curtis and Emma Freud thanked firefighters who tackled a blaze at their Walberswick home - Credit: PA/Charlotte Bond

Film producer Emma Freud and screenwriter Richard Curtis have thanked "incredible" firefighters who tackled a blaze that ripped through their east Suffolk home.

Crews were called to the serious house fire in Walberswick just before 9.55pm on Sunday (July 10).

In a post on Instagram, Freud said: "Has been a grim few days. Electrical fault caused a fire at our home.

"A total of 60 incredible Suffolk firemen worked for eight hours and we are safe.

"No roof, or bedroom, or clothes but my brother also came to the rescue and we are all ok."

The roof of the property was left visibly badly damaged as crews cut away at it to reach any hotspots.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "On arrival crews found a semi-detached home with fire on the first and second floor as well as the roof cavity.

"Crews have been in attendance overnight and have had to cut away parts of the roof to reach hot spots."

Curtis is best known for his work on romantic comedy films including Love Actually, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Bridget Jones's Diary.

Freud has also had a long career in film and television, serving as a producer on many of Curtis' films as well as hosting a number of TV shows and radio broadcasts.

The pair also own a home in Notting Hill in London but Curtis has frequently spoken of his "love of Suffolk".

In total 14 appliances from stations including Great Yarmouth, Framlingham, Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Wrentham, Southwold, Halesworth, Bungay, Beccles and Haverhill were called to the blaze.