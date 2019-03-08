Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 07:11 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:14 30 March 2019

Will you be heading to the Suffolk and Essex coastline in today's warmer weather? Katie Green and Cooper Revell enjoy an ice cream in Thorpeness Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will you be heading to the Suffolk and Essex coastline in today's warmer weather? Katie Green and Cooper Revell enjoy an ice cream in Thorpeness Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Sunny weather and warm temperatures of up to 18C are expected in Suffolk and north Essex today.

That is hotter than the sun-drenched Spanish island of Ibiza – which has an average predicted temperature of 16C for Saturday.

Weatherquest forecasters say today in East Anglia will be largely dry with sunny spells.

There may be some cloud with a few isolated showers in the afternoon – particularly in Suffolk and Essex – and it may turn mist around the coast at times, they said.

Sea breezes will keep the coasts cooler, but maximum temperatures inland are due to be around 15C to 18C.

However, this may change tomorrow, according to the Met Office – which is warning that as the clocks spring forward, temperatures are likely to fall back.

Cooler weather felt in the north of England today will spread to all parts of the UK by tomorrow, experts believe.

Out enjoying the warm weather this weekend? Send your pictures to us here.

