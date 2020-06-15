E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hunt for the Best Lockdown Garden begins

PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 May 2020

Wildflower meadows, carefully constructed flowerbeds, vegetable patches and patios are all welcome in our Lockdown Garden competition Picture: GILLIAN GRAY

Archant

With more people in Suffolk and north Essex turning to the great outdoors during lockdown, our gardens have never looked better.

The Enjoy Gardening More competition launches today The Enjoy Gardening More competition launches today

For those lucky enough to have their own green space at home, neglected lawns, boring borders and unloved vegetable patches have all sprung into life.

Generations have bonded over a shared interest in gardening over recent weeks as they have found themselves with more time on their hands.

Gardening has helped people with their mental and physical health during this uncertain period, giving them a reason to get outside and enjoy the fresh air while their labour of love is keeping them physically fit.

To celebrate all the green fingers in our region, we are launching a competition to find the Best Lockdown Garden.

A plum tree in full bloom in Sarah Barber's back garden in Ipswich Picture: SARAH BARBERA plum tree in full bloom in Sarah Barber's back garden in Ipswich Picture: SARAH BARBER

We want you to send in your pictures and you could see your garden appear in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star.

Gardens will be split into two categories: Under 150 square meters and Over 150 square meters.

And three lucky winners, chosen by Enjoy Gardening More’s Head Gardener, Peter McDermott, will walk away with hundreds of pounds of gardening vouchers.

Entries are now open and gardens will appears in the newspaper from June 1 to June 20.

Enjoy Gardening More's head gardener, Peter McDermott will be judging the competition Picture: MARIE JESSUPEnjoy Gardening More's head gardener, Peter McDermott will be judging the competition Picture: MARIE JESSUP

What are the prizes?

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Show us your remarkable gardens today or get green-fingered now and send us a submission by June 15 Picture: GILLIAN GRAYShow us your remarkable gardens today or get green-fingered now and send us a submission by June 15 Picture: GILLIAN GRAY

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

How do I enter?

Simply send your photographs via email along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden please include details on your email.

Gardens across the region have sprung into life during lockdown, so share your spaces and your garden could appear in the newspaper Picture: REBECCA GOODINGGardens across the region have sprung into life during lockdown, so share your spaces and your garden could appear in the newspaper Picture: REBECCA GOODING

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener, Peter McDermott, will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply.

Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

