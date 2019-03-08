Could vast parts of Suffolk be at greater risk of flooding in 30 years?

This wide view of the map shows just how much of central Ipswich could be hit at risk from heavy flooding by 2050. Picture: CLIMATE CENTRAL Archant

Vast parts of Suffolk could be at greater risk of flooding in just 30 years due to the effects of climate change, a study has warned.

Large parts of Waveney could also see greater flooding by 2050. Picutre: CLIMATE CENTRAL Large parts of Waveney could also see greater flooding by 2050. Picutre: CLIMATE CENTRAL

However, the Environment Agency has cast doubt on the findings US-based Climate Central, saying it does not take into account the £70million Ipswich Flood Defence Management Strategy.

The New Jersey-based group predicts sea levels will rise by 10cm every decade until 2050.

Its map shows areas in red predicted to be below the annual flood level, which it believes would be exceeded on average once a year.

2050 could see more of Ipswich town centre at risk of flooding. Picture: CLIMATE CENTRAL 2050 could see more of Ipswich town centre at risk of flooding. Picture: CLIMATE CENTRAL

However an Environment Agency spokesman said: "The online data being used does not take into account the benefits of the £70million Ipswich Flood Defence Management Strategy (IFDMS), which was officially opened earlier this year.

"The scheme significantly increases the standard of protection for the town and takes into account current climate change predictions."

However the study says coastal towns such as Aldeburgh, Lowestoft, Orford and Southwold will be more vulnerable, according to the study.

Hugo Girard, a spokesman for Climate Central, agreed that defences such as those in Ipswich "allow millions of people to live below the sea level permanently and they should continue being able to in the future".

However he said: "The existing defences will certainly need to be developed and strengthened to continue protecting those below the sea level."

The Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership has been campaigning for a £26.9m flood programme to upgrade vital river walls along the Suffolk coast to prevent flood predictions like this becoming reality.

Edward Greenwell, chairman of the partnership, said: "We are living below sea level and protected by the clay sea wall defences and have been for hundreds of years.

The whole of the Ipswich waterfront could be at serious risk given its position on the River Orwell. Picture: CLIMATE CENTRAL The whole of the Ipswich waterfront could be at serious risk given its position on the River Orwell. Picture: CLIMATE CENTRAL

"When there is a tidal surge the water currently comes up to the wall and sometimes comes down the other side but not too much.

"But in the future in 2050 the sea levels rising could mean that if the walls aren't strengthened, they could be eroded and instead of a 10cm of water there will be 10metres of it."

East Suffolk Council, which is responsible for coastal management from Felixstowe to Lowestoft, also said it has a dedicated team which helps to manage potential problems along its coastline.

Martha Meek, a representative from Extinction Rebellion Ipswich, said: "This study should be taken seriously and it's being discussed globally by thousands of scientists, so we have to take it seriously.

East Suffolk areas such as Aldeburgh, Thorpeness and Oford could suffer heavily if the future flooding predictions are accurate. Picture: CLIMATE CENTRAL East Suffolk areas such as Aldeburgh, Thorpeness and Oford could suffer heavily if the future flooding predictions are accurate. Picture: CLIMATE CENTRAL

"Anyone not choosing to is being foolhardy and it's because it's an inconvenient truth.

"We know that a rise in sea levels is coming and we can't protect against everything, not enough is being done."