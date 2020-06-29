No new coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Suffolk and north Essex

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have reported no new deaths of patients being treated for Covid-19.

Neither East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, or West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust recorded any further deaths from coronavirus patients on Monday.

The last recorded death of a patient who had tested positive for the virus in the region was on June 17.

The number of people who have died at ESNEFT’s hospitals remains at 346, while the death toll for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds is still at 79.

Suffolk has had 1,551 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the number for Essex 3.421.

