Coronavirus rates fall in Suffolk but national cases rise again

New coronavirus infection data has been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus rates have again fallen in all but one of Suffolk’s districts - with Essex seeing a mixed bag.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mid Suffolk the only part of the county recording a higher seven day case rate than in the week prior – with 64.5 cases per 100,000 people in the week ending November 2.

In the week ending October 26, the figure stood at a marginally lower 52.9 per 100,000.

You may also want to watch:

It is worth noting however that all areas of Suffolk remain among the lowest nationwide in terms of case rates, with all four other local authority areas recording lower figures.

West Suffolk saw the biggest fall, seeing 68.7 cases per 100,00 in the week ending November 2, down from 110.6 cases per 100,000 people the week before.

In Essex, Braintree, Maldon and Uttlesford all saw slight rises in case number while Colchester and Tendring saw narrow falls.