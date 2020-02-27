E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Snow possible as Suffolk and Essex braces for further cold weather

PUBLISHED: 06:13 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 06:13 27 February 2020

Forecasters have said snow is possible on Thursday morning in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Weather forecasters are warning of the possibility of rain turning to sleet and snow in Suffolk and north Essex on Thursday morning.

Temperatures remained just above freezing overnight, with highways authorities dispatching gritters on Wednesday evening in anticipation of icy roads.

A yellow weather warning remains in place in East Anglia, hinting at the possibility of snow.

Dan Holley, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: "Outbreaks of rain during Thursday morning will turn to sleet and snow at times.

"This will be largely dependent on precipitation intensity and elevation."

