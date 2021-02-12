News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
All but one area of Suffolk and north Essex record below average Covid rates

Tom Potter

Published: 6:38 PM February 12, 2021   
An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Of the 315 local areas in England, jus nine have seen a rise in case rates - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest Covid-19 infection rate statistics show a continued decline in the spread of the virus in Suffolk and north Essex. 

Infection rates still remain higher in Tendring than on average across England, and Colchester's figure is close to average while rates of infection in all districts of Suffolk remain lower than elsewhere.

Babergh recorded the ninth lowest infection rate in the country for the seven days to February 8, with Mid Suffolk recording the 12th lowest rate. 

Tendring's infection rate remains above the England average of 176.90 cases per 100,000 people, for the seven days up to February 8, despite showing a steady decline. 

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, just nine have seen a rise in case rates.

Rutland in the East Midlands continues to have the highest rate in England, with 179 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 8 – the equivalent of 448.3 cases per 100,000 people – up from 235.4 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 1, and linked to an outbreak at a prison.


 

