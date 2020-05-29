E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Four more people with coronavirus die in region’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:10 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 29 May 2020

More people have died with coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More people have died with coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more people have died with coronavirus in hospitals throughout Suffolk and north Essex.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed the deaths of two more Covid-19 patients on Friday.

Meanwhile, two patients being treated for the disease died at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Their ages and whether they had any underlying health conditions is not currently known.

Friday’s figures take the number of people who have died with coronavirus in ESENFT’s hospitals to 328, with the death toll for West Suffolk Hospital at 70.

Suffolk currently has 1,481 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the number for Essex at 3,219.

MORE: Private hospitals help treat NHS cancer and blood disease patients during pandemic

