Flood alerts in place for large sections of Suffolk rivers

PUBLISHED: 12:23 07 December 2020

A van stranded in floodwater from the River Brett near Lavenham last week Picture: DAVID LAWS

Flood alerts will remain in place for parts of Suffolk and Essex until the end of the day.

Alerts are currently in place for Little Ouse River and River Thet on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, the River Lark at Sicklesmere, The River Stour from Sudbury to Stratford St Mary and Dedham, and The River Colne from Great Yeldham to Colchester.

One of the areas most likely to be affected is Sky Hill Hall, where a woman had to be rescued from deep flood water on Sunday afternoon.

Dry conditions are expected in most of the areas affected, with the possibility of a few light showers.

Nevertheless, the Environment Agency has warned pedestrians to take care never riverside footpaths and not put themselves in any danger.

Flood alerts and some higher level warnings were in place for much of the weekend following days of heavy rain and snowfall.

A Met Office warning for fog has been in place all morning.

