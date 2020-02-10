Flood warnings in place for the coast and A12 in Suffolk

There are flood warnings in place in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD Chris Theobald

A potential tidal surge has resulted in a number of flood warnings for Suffolk and Essex today - including a section of the A12.

High tides are expected as spring tides coincide with a surge, according to experts.

The warnings have been issued because there is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses in the below areas tomorrow.

The second highest warning level - which means immediate action is required - has been applied to the following places, one below 'severe':

- The A12 at Blythburgh (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The Suffolk coast at Southwold (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham Marshes to Belton (on Monday and into Tuesday)

- Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

- Isolated riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

There are also a number of alerts in place, the third highest warning level, for the following locations:

- The Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

- The Suffolk coast at Southwold (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The tidal Deben estuary (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water (on Monday into Tuesday)

- The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water (on Monday into Tuesday)