E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

Flood warnings in place for the coast and A12 in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:07 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:43 10 February 2020

There are flood warnings in place in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

There are flood warnings in place in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

Chris Theobald

A potential tidal surge has resulted in a number of flood warnings for Suffolk and Essex today - including a section of the A12.

High tides are expected as spring tides coincide with a surge, according to experts.

The warnings have been issued because there is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses in the below areas tomorrow.

The second highest warning level - which means immediate action is required - has been applied to the following places, one below 'severe':

- The A12 at Blythburgh (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The Suffolk coast at Southwold (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham Marshes to Belton (on Monday and into Tuesday)

- Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

You may also want to watch:

- Isolated riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

There are also a number of alerts in place, the third highest warning level, for the following locations:

- The Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

- The Suffolk coast at Southwold (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The tidal Deben estuary (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water (on Monday into Tuesday)

- The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water (on Monday into Tuesday)

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Will Storm Ciara continue into next week?

A tree blocking the path in Anglesea Road Ipswich Picture: DAN BUCKLE

Van ends up on bank after crash in busy high street

The crash happened in central Debenham Picture: CHRIS GROVER

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Will Storm Ciara continue into next week?

A tree blocking the path in Anglesea Road Ipswich Picture: DAN BUCKLE

Van ends up on bank after crash in busy high street

The crash happened in central Debenham Picture: CHRIS GROVER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Large housing development should be downsized, say community leaders

The site of the proposed 75 home development in Rendlesham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Commuters set for return to normal journeys after Storm Ciara disruption ends

Storm Ciara brought down trees across Suffolk and Essex, but police say roads are now clear Picture: DANNY HEWITT

Flood warnings in place for the coast and A12 in Suffolk

There are flood warnings in place in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

More than 6,000 homes in Suffolk and Essex still without power after Storm Ciara

Thousands of homes in the region are without power. Picture: PHILIP JONES
Drive 24