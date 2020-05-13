Gallery

How did garden centres cope with opening under new lockdown measures?

Notcutts Garden Centre in Woodbridge reopened its doors to customers on May 13 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Garden centres across Suffolk and Essex opened their doors for the first time in almost eight weeks as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased for the first time.

New social distancing measures have been put in place around garden centres across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN New social distancing measures have been put in place around garden centres across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Among the first non-essential businesses to open as part of the second phase of the government’s plans to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, garden centres are allowed to start operating again so the public can remain active in gardens across the country.

However, all shops have had to comply with all ‘Covid-secure’ regulations before opening, including carrying out risk assessments, following cleaning and handwashing procedures and taking steps to let staff and customers remain two metres apart.

Customers wore masks as garden centres were allowed to reopen on Wednesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Customers wore masks as garden centres were allowed to reopen on Wednesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nationwide chains such as Dobbies garden centres have opened several branches, including those in Bury St Edmunds and Woodbridge.

General Manager of Notcutts, Darren Brooks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN General Manager of Notcutts, Darren Brooks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Other independent centres have also started trading again, such as Notcutts in Woodbridge, Cherry Lane garden centres in Long Melford and Carlton Colville, and Perrywood in Tiptree and Sudbury.

At Notcutts, social distancing measures were no problem for staff and customers, who moved through the aisles at safe distances, with staff wearing visors while they worked.

Guidelines regarding protective masks in enclosed public spaces came into effect in the UK today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Guidelines regarding protective masks in enclosed public spaces came into effect in the UK today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One customer had been looking forward to the reopening more than most – Norma Downing said she felt so happy to be able to go to Notcutts again, as it was her late husband’s favourite place.

Stephy Griffiths was thrilled to be able to shop at Notcutts again Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Stephy Griffiths was thrilled to be able to shop at Notcutts again Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Now that Mrs Dowling lives alone, she said coming back to the garden centre made her feel close to him.

Elsewhere, Perrywood communications director Hannah Powell said staff and customers at both their garden centres had taken to the new safety measures across their shops quickly and responsibly.

A staff member at Notcutts in Woodbridge wears PPE as part of the centre's 'Covid-secure' regulations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A staff member at Notcutts in Woodbridge wears PPE as part of the centre's 'Covid-secure' regulations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mrs Powell said: “Our day started at Perrywood Tiptree with a queue of about 30 people eager to get in early.

Norma Downing was glad to be back at Notcutts as it was her late husband's favourite place to visit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Norma Downing was glad to be back at Notcutts as it was her late husband's favourite place to visit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Perrywood Sudbury has also had a steady stream of customers.

“Customers seemed to have a good idea of what they wanted – mainly plants and gardening products.

There were staff monitoring the number of customers entering Notcutts in Woodbridge when it reopened on May 13 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN There were staff monitoring the number of customers entering Notcutts in Woodbridge when it reopened on May 13 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It will take us a while to adjust to a new way of working. The biggest change is having to limit customer numbers which we may have to do on busier days.

Perrywood customers were able to pick up plants for the first time since March Picture: DANIEL JONES PHOTOGRAPHY Perrywood customers were able to pick up plants for the first time since March Picture: DANIEL JONES PHOTOGRAPHY

“We are cautiously optimistic but are hoping that some of our customers will wait a few days or longer before making their visit, to enable us to cope.

“Thank you to those who visited and followed our new guidelines, which are necessary to keep people safe.”

Clear signage and instructions were visible across PerryWood Tiptree, Essex Picture: DANIEL JONES PHOTOGRAPHY Clear signage and instructions were visible across PerryWood Tiptree, Essex Picture: DANIEL JONES PHOTOGRAPHY

Perrywood have also started ordering more plans, due to arrive next week.