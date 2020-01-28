Coronaviris: Hospitals 'following all government advice' as number of cases hits 2,800

Hospitals across Suffolk and Essex say they are following government advice as the coronavirus continues to spread across the world.

Coronavirus, first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, is a virus that causes respiratory problems and causes pneumonia.

So far more than 80 people have died as a result of the virus, with more than 2,800 confirmed cases and almost 5,800 suspected cases worldwide.

A spokesman for East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said: "We are following all of the advice and guidance issued by Public Health England (PHE)."

West Suffolk Hospital are also deferring to advice from the Department for Health and Social Care.

The University of Essex has a large international student population, with hundreds of their UK-based students coming from China and a campus in Beijing.

A university spokesperson said: "We are in close contact with PHE. We are sharing information and advice provided by PHE with our university community."