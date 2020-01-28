E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronaviris: Hospitals 'following all government advice' as number of cases hits 2,800

PUBLISHED: 11:05 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 28 January 2020

Lunar New Year holidays have been extended to keep people from returning to work across China. There has been no recorded case of coronavirus in the UK at time of writing Picture: AP/PETR DAVID JOSEK

Lunar New Year holidays have been extended to keep people from returning to work across China. There has been no recorded case of coronavirus in the UK at time of writing Picture: AP/PETR DAVID JOSEK

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Hospitals across Suffolk and Essex say they are following government advice as the coronavirus continues to spread across the world.

The University of Essex are in contact with Public Health England regarding the coronavirus outbreak Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEXThe University of Essex are in contact with Public Health England regarding the coronavirus outbreak Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX

Coronavirus, first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, is a virus that causes respiratory problems and causes pneumonia.

So far more than 80 people have died as a result of the virus, with more than 2,800 confirmed cases and almost 5,800 suspected cases worldwide.

A spokesman for East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said: "We are following all of the advice and guidance issued by Public Health England (PHE)."

West Suffolk Hospital are also deferring to advice from the Department for Health and Social Care.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) are also following PHE protocol Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEast Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) are also following PHE protocol Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The University of Essex has a large international student population, with hundreds of their UK-based students coming from China and a campus in Beijing.

A university spokesperson said: "We are in close contact with PHE. We are sharing information and advice provided by PHE with our university community."

Most Read

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

TV’s Escape to the Country couple bringing café to train station

Luke and Charlotte Giddings of Brownie and the Bean Picture: Ellis

Most Read

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

TV’s Escape to the Country couple bringing café to train station

Luke and Charlotte Giddings of Brownie and the Bean Picture: Ellis

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

£500m Ipswich northern bypass given major thumbs-down by Suffolk public

Protesters opposed to the Ipswich northern bypass made their voices heard in consultation. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ipswich Cornhill to host candle-lit vigil to mark ‘Brexit Day’

The People's Vote campaign in Ipswich is to place candles on the steps of Ipswich Town Hall to mark the moment Britain leaves the European Union. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Boy, 15, arrested after woman in her 70s robbed outside her home

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was robbed in Dobbs Lane, Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

18-year-old accused of Ipswich robberies

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24