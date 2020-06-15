Gallery

Have you made it into our Lockdown Garden gallery?

Alex Munn's parent's garden Picture: ALEX MUNN ALEX MUNN

Entries are still pouring in for our Lockdown Garden competition – has your appeared in today’s gallery?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mrs D Cave's garden measuring roughly at 30x40 ft Picture: MRS D CAVE Mrs D Cave's garden measuring roughly at 30x40 ft Picture: MRS D CAVE

Many of our entrants have described their gardens as places of peace and tranquillity.

John Woodcock's garden measuring in at roughly 1/4 of an acre Picture: JOHN WOODCOCK John Woodcock's garden measuring in at roughly 1/4 of an acre Picture: JOHN WOODCOCK

For example, Paul Kerridge has a swinging bench suspended in his garden, but has swapped the traditional chain for a thick, rustic rope slung over a wooden frame.

Linda Barnard's garden measuring roughly at over 150 sq metres Picture: LINDA BARNARD Linda Barnard's garden measuring roughly at over 150 sq metres Picture: LINDA BARNARD

Linda Barnard has an eclectic collection of ornaments across her garden, with an iron sculpture, a brass weather vane, bright blue plant pots and stone animals hiding among the plants.

Paul Kerridge's lockdown garden Picture: MANDY KERRIDGE Paul Kerridge's lockdown garden Picture: MANDY KERRIDGE

John Woodcock has surrounded his winding brick path with blooming green bushes and used his wooden archway as a trellis for climbing plants.

Philip & Jacqui Goodyer's garden measuring in at roughly 220sq metres Picture: PHILIP & JACQUI GOODYER Philip & Jacqui Goodyer's garden measuring in at roughly 220sq metres Picture: PHILIP & JACQUI GOODYER

And one entrant, Mrs D Cave, has shown off her garden’s many features in one photo – her greenhouse, pergola and summer house all look inviting, surrounded by blooming flowerbeds and bathed in glorious sunshine.

Sandra Tregent's garden measuring in at 70x17 foot Picture: SANDRA TREGENT Sandra Tregent's garden measuring in at 70x17 foot Picture: SANDRA TREGENT

You still have plenty of time and daylight to send your photos in for a chance to appear in our paper and win hundreds of pounds in gardening vouchers with Enjoy Gardening More.

Christine Vaughan's garden measures at roughly under 150 sq metres Picture: CHRISTINE VAUGHAN Christine Vaughan's garden measures at roughly under 150 sq metres Picture: CHRISTINE VAUGHAN

The prizes are:

David Hewitt's garden measuring in at over 150 sq metres Picture: DAVID HEWITT David Hewitt's garden measuring in at over 150 sq metres Picture: DAVID HEWITT

You may also want to watch:

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Marie Jessup's garden Picture: MARIE JESSUP Marie Jessup's garden Picture: MARIE JESSUP

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Marilyn Dawson's garden measuring in at half an acre Picture: MARILYN DAWSON Marilyn Dawson's garden measuring in at half an acre Picture: MARILYN DAWSON

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

Terry Pearce's garden measuring in at 15x6 metres Picture: TERRY PEARCE Terry Pearce's garden measuring in at 15x6 metres Picture: TERRY PEARCE

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

Trevor Burgess' garden measures in at roughly 70sq metres Picture: TREVOR BURGESS Trevor Burgess' garden measures in at roughly 70sq metres Picture: TREVOR BURGESS

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.