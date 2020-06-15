E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Have you made it into our Lockdown Garden gallery?

PUBLISHED: 18:26 05 June 2020

Alex Munn's parent's garden Picture: ALEX MUNN

Alex Munn's parent's garden Picture: ALEX MUNN

ALEX MUNN

Entries are still pouring in for our Lockdown Garden competition – has your appeared in today’s gallery?

Mrs D Cave's garden measuring roughly at 30x40 ft Picture: MRS D CAVEMrs D Cave's garden measuring roughly at 30x40 ft Picture: MRS D CAVE

Many of our entrants have described their gardens as places of peace and tranquillity.

John Woodcock's garden measuring in at roughly 1/4 of an acre Picture: JOHN WOODCOCKJohn Woodcock's garden measuring in at roughly 1/4 of an acre Picture: JOHN WOODCOCK

For example, Paul Kerridge has a swinging bench suspended in his garden, but has swapped the traditional chain for a thick, rustic rope slung over a wooden frame.

Linda Barnard's garden measuring roughly at over 150 sq metres Picture: LINDA BARNARDLinda Barnard's garden measuring roughly at over 150 sq metres Picture: LINDA BARNARD

Linda Barnard has an eclectic collection of ornaments across her garden, with an iron sculpture, a brass weather vane, bright blue plant pots and stone animals hiding among the plants.

Paul Kerridge's lockdown garden Picture: MANDY KERRIDGEPaul Kerridge's lockdown garden Picture: MANDY KERRIDGE

John Woodcock has surrounded his winding brick path with blooming green bushes and used his wooden archway as a trellis for climbing plants.

Philip & Jacqui Goodyer's garden measuring in at roughly 220sq metres Picture: PHILIP & JACQUI GOODYERPhilip & Jacqui Goodyer's garden measuring in at roughly 220sq metres Picture: PHILIP & JACQUI GOODYER

And one entrant, Mrs D Cave, has shown off her garden’s many features in one photo – her greenhouse, pergola and summer house all look inviting, surrounded by blooming flowerbeds and bathed in glorious sunshine.

Sandra Tregent's garden measuring in at 70x17 foot Picture: SANDRA TREGENTSandra Tregent's garden measuring in at 70x17 foot Picture: SANDRA TREGENT

You still have plenty of time and daylight to send your photos in for a chance to appear in our paper and win hundreds of pounds in gardening vouchers with Enjoy Gardening More.

Christine Vaughan's garden measures at roughly under 150 sq metres Picture: CHRISTINE VAUGHANChristine Vaughan's garden measures at roughly under 150 sq metres Picture: CHRISTINE VAUGHAN

The prizes are:

David Hewitt's garden measuring in at over 150 sq metres Picture: DAVID HEWITTDavid Hewitt's garden measuring in at over 150 sq metres Picture: DAVID HEWITT

You may also want to watch:

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Marie Jessup's garden Picture: MARIE JESSUPMarie Jessup's garden Picture: MARIE JESSUP

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Marilyn Dawson's garden measuring in at half an acre Picture: MARILYN DAWSONMarilyn Dawson's garden measuring in at half an acre Picture: MARILYN DAWSON

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

Terry Pearce's garden measuring in at 15x6 metres Picture: TERRY PEARCETerry Pearce's garden measuring in at 15x6 metres Picture: TERRY PEARCE

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

Trevor Burgess' garden measures in at roughly 70sq metres Picture: TREVOR BURGESSTrevor Burgess' garden measures in at roughly 70sq metres Picture: TREVOR BURGESS

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four Adnams pubs set to reopen on July 4 - but which ones?

Suffolk brewery Adnams is aiming to reopen four of its pubs on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown eases Picture: SARAH GROVES

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When is Beer Day Britain 2020 and how can I get involved from home?

Grab a glass and pour yourself one of your favourite beers Picture: Getty Images

Beachgoers leaving human excrement close to homes and beach huts

Beach huts in Frinton, Essex, have been affected by human fouling during lockdown due to closed public toiltes Picture: GETTY

‘This is what we feared’ – Education expert on school’s closure after suspected coronavirus case

Graham White from the Suffolk branch of the NEU said
Drive 24