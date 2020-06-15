Have you made it into our Lockdown Garden gallery?
PUBLISHED: 18:26 05 June 2020
ALEX MUNN
Entries are still pouring in for our Lockdown Garden competition – has your appeared in today’s gallery?
Many of our entrants have described their gardens as places of peace and tranquillity.
For example, Paul Kerridge has a swinging bench suspended in his garden, but has swapped the traditional chain for a thick, rustic rope slung over a wooden frame.
Linda Barnard has an eclectic collection of ornaments across her garden, with an iron sculpture, a brass weather vane, bright blue plant pots and stone animals hiding among the plants.
John Woodcock has surrounded his winding brick path with blooming green bushes and used his wooden archway as a trellis for climbing plants.
And one entrant, Mrs D Cave, has shown off her garden’s many features in one photo – her greenhouse, pergola and summer house all look inviting, surrounded by blooming flowerbeds and bathed in glorious sunshine.
You still have plenty of time and daylight to send your photos in for a chance to appear in our paper and win hundreds of pounds in gardening vouchers with Enjoy Gardening More.
The prizes are:
You may also want to watch:
• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)
To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.
If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.
Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.
The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.
Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.
Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.