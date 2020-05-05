Eight more patients die with coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex
PUBLISHED: 15:16 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 05 May 2020
Archant
There have been eight more reported deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex.
Data released by NHS England confirmed that six of the deaths were at hospitals managed by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which run both Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.
Meanwhile, the trust responsible for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds reported a further two deaths of coronavirus patients on Tuesday.
The ages of the patients are yet to be confirmed by the respective NHS trusts.
ESNEFT have reported the deaths of 269 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 since the outbreak began, while 44 people have died at West Suffolk Hospital.
Suffolk currently has 1,125 confirmed cases of the virus, with the number for Essex at 2,664.
