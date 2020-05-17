Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 18:56 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:56 17 May 2020
Charlotte Bond
Suffolk is set to bask in the sunshine this week - with Wednesday set to be the hottest day of the year so far.
Weather forecasters are predicting temperatures to climb again in the south east of England after clear skies on Sunday.
While clouds are possible on Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far - potentially beating the 26C recorded in Treknow, Cornwall, on Good Friday.
Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest, said: “Monday will be another sunny day.
“There will be plenty of sunny spells, but there will also be a light breeze.
“Wednesday will be definitely be the day to look forward to.”
