Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Suffolk

The sun is expected to shine in Suffolk and north Essex this week Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Suffolk is set to bask in the sunshine this week - with Wednesday set to be the hottest day of the year so far.

People enjoyed the warm weather in Christchurch Park on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People enjoyed the warm weather in Christchurch Park on Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Weather forecasters are predicting temperatures to climb again in the south east of England after clear skies on Sunday.

While clouds are possible on Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far - potentially beating the 26C recorded in Treknow, Cornwall, on Good Friday.

Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest, said: “Monday will be another sunny day.

“There will be plenty of sunny spells, but there will also be a light breeze.

“Wednesday will be definitely be the day to look forward to.”

