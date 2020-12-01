Suffolk and north Essex MPs vote for reintroduction of three-tier system

MPs across Suffolk and north Essex voted to reintroduce the three-tier system when the national coronavirus lockdown ends on Wednesday.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he voted with the government, but called for more support to be made to affected businesses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he voted with the government, but called for more support to be made to affected businesses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A parliament vote to reintroduce the three-tier coronavirus restrictions used before the lockdown was passed by 291 votes to 78 on Tuesday evening.

The tiers, which have been strengthened, began again on Wednesday but would not have passed if the government was defeated in the vote.

Suffolk and Essex, along with the rest of the East of England, have been placed under Tier 2 measures.

All seven Suffolk MPs - Tom Hunt, Dr Dan Poulter, Therese Coffey, Peter Aldous, James Cartlidge, Jo Churchill and Matt Hancock - voted for the measures, as did Will Quince, Giles Watling and Sir Bernard Jenkin over the border in Essex.

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said he hoped Suffolk could be placed in Tier 1 after the first review Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said he hoped Suffolk could be placed in Tier 1 after the first review Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tom Hunt, Ipswich MP, said he voted for the tier system but believed the government should offer more support for businesses affected by Tier 2 measures, especially in the hospitality sector.

He said: “Voting for restrictions on the lives of my constituents and businesses within my constituency is not the reason I became an MP and its not something that sits comfortably with me at all. “I have also made clear that we need to balance the need to protect lives with the need to protect livelihoods also. This is the main reason why this decision is such a painful one to make.”

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter said he did not want to enforce harsher restrictions but voted for the reintroduction of the tier system “with a heavy heart”.

Dr Poulter said he is hopeful Suffolk will be placed into Tier 1 measures after the first review on December 16, but believed the system would reduce the risk of more Covid-19 cases being confirmed in East Anglia.

He said: “I remain in the view that Suffolk should be in Tier 1.

“But this isn’t a vote about Suffolk - it’s a vote about the virus in the country. We’ve got a vert nasty disease and we have to have restrictions.

“On balance, I’ve taken a view that this is the right thing to do. It is with a heavy heart that we put these restrictions in place.

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock supported the new tier system after revealing his step grandfather died after contracting coronavirus Picture: ALBERTO PEZZALI/PA Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock supported the new tier system after revealing his step grandfather died after contracting coronavirus Picture: ALBERTO PEZZALI/PA

“If we don’t keep this under control, infection rates in Suffolk won’t remain low for long.”

Speaking in the House of Commons debate ahead of the vote, Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said he would be backing the government as there was “no real alternative”.

He said: “We must look upon this period as a further period of transition to when vaccines will begin to become available.

“In the meantime, the challenge is to ensure we can move down the tiers - not just into Tier 1, but to remain in Tier 1.

“The last thing I want is to vote for these restrictions. But until there are better alternatives, we have no real alternative and should support them.”

