Planned roadworks in Suffolk and Essex this week

A number of roadworks are taking place in Suffolk and Essex this week. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Take note of the planned roadworks affecting road users in Suffolk and Essex this week to avoid delays.

Wednesday, April 1 to Friday, April 3 (three nights)

A120 and M11 – Weed spraying

Weed spraying works on the A120 and M11 starts this Wednesday. The work will last three nights, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, single lane closures will be in place.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex – Safety improvements

Work to construct a new roundabout on the A120 continues this week.

Harwich Road will be closed between Rectory Road and the new roundabout overnight between 9pm and 6am from Wednesday 1 to Friday 3 May.

A signed diversion will be in place between Frating and Horsley Cross, via the B1029, A133, B1033 and B1035.

The junction between the A120 and Park Road has been closed to allow construction of the new left-in, left-out junction layout. Signed local diversion routes are in place.

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.

Friday, May 3

A12, various locations – Safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations will be in place this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 and M11, various locations – Safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A14 and M11 in various locations will also be in place this week, with the same working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.