Chance of snow and sleet in Suffolk on Thursday
PUBLISHED: 13:09 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 25 February 2020
Suffolk Community Foundation
Suffolk may see snowflakes this week, as some forecasts show glimpses of the white stuff.
Weatherquest forecaster Phil Garner said there was a chance of snow falling in the county on Thursday, despite temperatures the rest of the week remaining mild.
"Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a chance for frost to develop," he said.
You may also want to watch:
"Some of the models are taking cloud cover that is coming Thursday morning to the east and missing the region.
"But others show some snow and sleet falling in patches across Suffolk, but it is unlikely to leave anything on the ground."
A warning of ice is in place across Essex for Thursday morning, with the Met Office recommending the public take care on icy surfaces, including untreated pavements, roads and cycle paths.
Nationally, the Met Office said 2cm to 6cm of snow is expected to fall over Scotland by Tuesday morning, while higher areas in Northern Ireland and northern England could see up to 3cm.
Two severe "danger to life" flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for the Shropshire towns of Shrewsbury and Ironbridge, along the River Severn.