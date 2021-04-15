Published: 6:54 PM April 15, 2021

The latest NHS England vaccine stats reveal 30.1% of the under-50s and more than 90% of all those over-50 in Suffolk and north-east Essex have been vaccinated. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nearly 650,000 coronavirus jabs have been administered in Suffolk and north-east Essex with nearly one in three under-50s having had their first dose.

Vaccine data released today by NHS England, which covers up to April 11, shows that 520,462 people in the region have received their first dose of the vaccine.

This includes 30.1% of the under-50s and more than 90% of all those aged over-50.

In Ipswich, 88.2% of people aged over-50 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

While in other Suffolk districts the numbers are even higher.

In Babergh, 94.1% of people have had their first jab, 94.8% in Mid Suffolk, 91.8% in West Suffolk and 94.2% in East Suffolk.

The figures show that 72.1% of over-80s in the region have received both doses, while 42.1% of those between 75-79 have had both jabs.

The region has also been particularly good at fully vaccinating under-60s.

Data shows that 11.8% of people aged 55-59, 10.6% of people between 50-54, and 7.5% of those aged 16-49 had been given both jabs.

Nationally a total of 34,306,139 Covid-19 vaccinations have taken place since the start of the vaccination effort in England on December 8 and April 14, according to NHS England data, which includes first and second doses.

NHS England said 27,251,419 were given the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 79,117 on the previous day, while 7,054,720 were given a second dose, an increase of 292,383.

Figures show that around three-quarters of people in England aged 80 and over have had both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, according to NHS England figures.

An estimated 75% of people in this age group had received both jabs as of April 11, meaning they are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Some 51.9% of people aged 75 to 79 are estimated to have had both doses, along with 22.4% of people aged 70 to 74.

The news comes as Covid-19 case rates have fallen in all regions of England, according to the latest weekly surveillance report from Public Health England.

Case rates in England are also continuing to fall among all age groups, Public Health England said.

The highest rate is among 10 to 19-year-olds, with 42.8 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to April 11, down week-on-week from 53.8.

Among 30 to 39-year-olds the rate has dropped from 48.0 to 39.5, and for 20 to 29-year-olds it is down from 38.3 to 34.6.