Suffolk and Essex runners among 40,000 at today's London Marathon

A runner at the start of the Men's London Marathon during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire PA Wire

Live pictures, videos and news coverage from the 39th Virgin London Marathon, where hundreds of people from Suffolk and Essex will be taking part.

Today sees the return of the London Marathon – which has raised more than £1billion since it started in 1981.

Sir Andy Murray will be firing the start gun at this year's event which will see more than 40,000 runners head out on the 26.2mile stretch, starting at Blackheath and Greenwich Park and finishes in front of Buckingham Palace.

Elite runners, enthusiasts and fancy-dress lovers from Suffolk and Essex will be among those taking to the roads for the gruelling journey, raising thousands of pounds for hundreds of different charities.

We will be sharing live coverage from the event and sharing any tweets, pictures, and videos with the #SuffolkVLM2019 and #EssexVLM2019.

From the start line to the finish, we want to shout about all the amazing runners taking part so make sure to use the hashtag on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or send your photos here.

