Thunder, lightning - then sunshine! Summer coming to Suffolk once storms pass



Temperatures are going to hit 30C in Suffolk next week - with seaside businesses getting ready for a super summer season.



This weekend is expected to be warmer and drier than we have been used to but we are likely to see a return of the electric storms early next week.

The Met Office weather warnings for thunder and sudden rain showers are in place for Monday and Tuesday, which will be replaced by clear skies and sunshine by midweek.

By next weekend temperatures will have risen to the high 20s and we can expect bright and sunny conditions.

Businesses along the Suffolk coast are over the moon to see the hot weather on the horizon, and Southwold Beach Hut owner, Carol Wrigley is among them.



She is delighted that the warmer weather is here just in time for the Lowestoft First Light Festival and the Suffolk Day weekend.

Mrs Wrigley said: "The way people are booking our beach huts is changing, it's now shorter stays or even day trips to the beach.

"It's no longer the case that people only book these up on the bank holidays, they're now much more interested in coming down when something interesting is happening nearby."

She added: "We find the weather has a bit of an impact on whether people will come to the beach but it's much more affected by the quality of the events in the area and with the fantastic events happening around us in Lowestoft and Southwold this weekend we've had a lot of interest in the huts."

The 2018 summer heatwave, which spanned three months, saw temperatures rise over 30C at times, driving tourists to the beaches of Suffolk and Essex.

And Mrs Wrigley believes 2019 could rival that. She said: "I think we could have as good a year as we did last year."

Weatherquest forecaster Fred Best has warned East Anglia is will likely see rain, thunder and warm temperatures over coming days.



"There's still quite a lot of uncertainty about when thunderstorms may arrive from the west and where in the region will see rain showers, but it is likely at some point there will be showers across the region at some point.

"Thundery showers could be arriving in the west of Suffolk overnight on Monday. Through to Tuesday in the region there's the risk of showers. After the storms clear we could see temperatures of up to 30C in the west of the county."

A yellow weather warning is in place in Suffolk and Essex for 48 hours starting on Monday, June 23.

The warning means there is a chance of power cuts to homes and businesses as well as a chance of flash flooding and road closures.

It is likely to be warm and humid throughout the storms, eventually breaking into scorching temperatures on Thursday and Friday.