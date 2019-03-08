Partly Cloudy

Thunder, lightning - then sunshine! Summer coming to Suffolk once storms pass

PUBLISHED: 14:47 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 21 June 2019

Val and Stan Bird enjoy an ice cream at Aldeburgh beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Val and Stan Bird enjoy an ice cream at Aldeburgh beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Temperatures are going to hit 30C in Suffolk next week - with seaside businesses getting ready for a super summer season.

Southwold Beach Huts are right on the cost of Southwold, perfect for a day in the suffolk sunshine Picture: CAROL WRIGLEYSouthwold Beach Huts are right on the cost of Southwold, perfect for a day in the suffolk sunshine Picture: CAROL WRIGLEY

This weekend is expected to be warmer and drier than we have been used to but we are likely to see a return of the electric storms early next week.

The Met Office weather warnings for thunder and sudden rain showers are in place for Monday and Tuesday, which will be replaced by clear skies and sunshine by midweek.

By next weekend temperatures will have risen to the high 20s and we can expect bright and sunny conditions.

Businesses along the Suffolk coast are over the moon to see the hot weather on the horizon, and Southwold Beach Hut owner, Carol Wrigley is among them.

William, Dan and Michael Hall having an ice cream on the beach - will you be heading to the coast this weekend? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWilliam, Dan and Michael Hall having an ice cream on the beach - will you be heading to the coast this weekend? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She is delighted that the warmer weather is here just in time for the Lowestoft First Light Festival and the Suffolk Day weekend.

Mrs Wrigley said: "The way people are booking our beach huts is changing, it's now shorter stays or even day trips to the beach.

"It's no longer the case that people only book these up on the bank holidays, they're now much more interested in coming down when something interesting is happening nearby."

She added: "We find the weather has a bit of an impact on whether people will come to the beach but it's much more affected by the quality of the events in the area and with the fantastic events happening around us in Lowestoft and Southwold this weekend we've had a lot of interest in the huts."

The 2018 summer heatwave, which spanned three months, saw temperatures rise over 30C at times, driving tourists to the beaches of Suffolk and Essex.

And Mrs Wrigley believes 2019 could rival that. She said: "I think we could have as good a year as we did last year."

Weatherquest forecaster Fred Best has warned East Anglia is will likely see rain, thunder and warm temperatures over coming days.

With warm weekend weather on the way, ice creams will be a popular choice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWith warm weekend weather on the way, ice creams will be a popular choice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"There's still quite a lot of uncertainty about when thunderstorms may arrive from the west and where in the region will see rain showers, but it is likely at some point there will be showers across the region at some point.

"Thundery showers could be arriving in the west of Suffolk overnight on Monday. Through to Tuesday in the region there's the risk of showers. After the storms clear we could see temperatures of up to 30C in the west of the county."

A yellow weather warning is in place in Suffolk and Essex for 48 hours starting on Monday, June 23.

The warning means there is a chance of power cuts to homes and businesses as well as a chance of flash flooding and road closures.

It is likely to be warm and humid throughout the storms, eventually breaking into scorching temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

'It's utter carnage' – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood's move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

'We don't want to live in a sewage farm' - Concern over biogas plant and huge poultry barns

The Barley Brigg Farm anaerobic digester near Stradbroke with councillors Chris Edwards and Guy McGregor pictured inset Pictures: ANDREW HIRST

Breaking news for Suffolk Day

Cousins Preston Moran and Maisy Wythe celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A12 Copdock double roundabout to be closed for emergency repairs

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of lead theft from Barclays bank

A man has been arrested on suspicion of lead theft from Barclays in Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

It's the Friday pub quiz - week 24 Some tough questioning!

Tough questioning for the candidates. What about you? Picture: JEFF OVERS/BBC/PA WIRE
