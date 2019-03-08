Video

Suffolk set for patches of sunshine after a frosty start to the morning

Suffolk is set for patches of sunshine after a frosty start to the morning.

The day may have started frosty in some parts of the region, but the county is to expect more spring-like temperatures as the day develops.

Areas in the west of the county saw a layer of frost build overnight as the sun struggled to break through the cloud this morning, although there’s no chance of April showers today.

Forecaster Adam Dury from Norwich-based Weatherquest said: “There has been a bit of frost in the west first thing this morning, but it is looking to be a dry day today.

“There will be a bit of cloud cover early on but this should break up later in the day.

“In the sunnier parts of the county there will be highs of 11C or 12C.

“There is no chance of rain anywhere in the region.”

Temperatures again look set to drop going into Friday, with Mr Dury warning of another frosty start.

“It will be another frosty one in the west of the region heading in to a mostly dry day.”