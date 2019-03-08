Partly Cloudy

Suffolk set for patches of sunshine after a frosty start to the morning

PUBLISHED: 07:30 11 April 2019

Suffolk is set for patches of sunshine after a frosty start to the morning. Pictures: BARRY PULLEN/CITIZENSIDE

Suffolk is set for patches of sunshine after a frosty start to the morning. Pictures: BARRY PULLEN/CITIZENSIDE

(c) copyright citizenside.com

The day may have started frosty in some parts of the region, but the county is to expect more spring-like temperatures as the day develops.

Areas in the west of the county saw a layer of frost build overnight as the sun struggled to break through the cloud this morning, although there’s no chance of April showers today.

Forecaster Adam Dury from Norwich-based Weatherquest said: “There has been a bit of frost in the west first thing this morning, but it is looking to be a dry day today.

“There will be a bit of cloud cover early on but this should break up later in the day.

“In the sunnier parts of the county there will be highs of 11C or 12C.

“There is no chance of rain anywhere in the region.”

Temperatures again look set to drop going into Friday, with Mr Dury warning of another frosty start.

“It will be another frosty one in the west of the region heading in to a mostly dry day.”

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

