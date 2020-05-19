E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hottest day of the year forecast with temperatures set to reach 26C

PUBLISHED: 10:22 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 19 May 2020

Wednesday has been forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Wednesday has been forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

The sun has been shining on Suffolk and north Essex in the last few days - and tomorrow is expected to be even sunnier with the hottest day of the year so far predicted.

Weather forecasters are predicting temperatures in the region to rise to 26C on Wednesday, meaning it could be warmer than in the Mediterranean.

East Anglian-based Weatherquest has forecast that Essex will be warmer than Norfolk and Suffolk, with the prospect of temperatures exceeding the 26C recorded in Treknow, Cornwall, on Good Friday.

You may also want to watch:

Relaxed government lockdown restrictions now allow for people to make journeys for exercise, meaning parks and beaches in the region may now be busier than in previous weeks.

Popular destinations such as Felixstowe beachfront and Christchurch Park in Ipswich saw an increase in visitors on Sunday as residents enjoyed the bright weather.

However, community leaders have urged people to be sensible and always observe the two-metre social distancing rules.

MORE: Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cruel scammers targeting women with bogus messages about cervical screenings

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over 'scam' text messages. Picture: DragonImages/Thinkstock

Refurbishment work starts on seafront toilets

The public toilets below the Pagoda-style shelter at Jubilee North on Lowestoft promenade have been temporarily closed. Picture: Mick Howes

Man charged with murder after death of man in pub

A man was found dead at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Housing development in village receives go-ahead

The homes are set to be built on land off Bickers Hill Road, Laxfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hottest day of the year forecast with temperatures set to reach 26C

Wednesday has been forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24