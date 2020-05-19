Hottest day of the year forecast with temperatures set to reach 26C

Wednesday has been forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

The sun has been shining on Suffolk and north Essex in the last few days - and tomorrow is expected to be even sunnier with the hottest day of the year so far predicted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weather forecasters are predicting temperatures in the region to rise to 26C on Wednesday, meaning it could be warmer than in the Mediterranean.

East Anglian-based Weatherquest has forecast that Essex will be warmer than Norfolk and Suffolk, with the prospect of temperatures exceeding the 26C recorded in Treknow, Cornwall, on Good Friday.

You may also want to watch:

Relaxed government lockdown restrictions now allow for people to make journeys for exercise, meaning parks and beaches in the region may now be busier than in previous weeks.

Popular destinations such as Felixstowe beachfront and Christchurch Park in Ipswich saw an increase in visitors on Sunday as residents enjoyed the bright weather.

However, community leaders have urged people to be sensible and always observe the two-metre social distancing rules.

MORE: Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing