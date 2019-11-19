E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Freezing temperatures as Suffolk sees -4C: is the chill here to stay?

PUBLISHED: 08:14 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 19 November 2019

Ice on car windscreens was a common sight across Suffolk and Essex today Picture: GILBERT BURROUGHES

Ice on car windscreens was a common sight across Suffolk and Essex today Picture: GILBERT BURROUGHES

Temperatures plummeted overnight across Suffolk and Essex leaving roads icy and cars frozen.

This is the last frost for a while in Suffolk, according to forecasters Weatherquest Picture: MARGARET CHAPMAN/CITIZENSIDEThis is the last frost for a while in Suffolk, according to forecasters Weatherquest Picture: MARGARET CHAPMAN/CITIZENSIDE

The coldest spot in the east of England was found in the early hours of November 19 at Santon Downham, when the weather station in the west fo Suffolk recorded a temperature of -4.4C.

The village of Writtle in Essex was almost as cold at -3.5C and many commuters will have faced icy roads or freezing fog as they made their way to work today.

However East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest say that this cold snap is likely to be the lowest temperatures the region will see for a while.

Forecaster Adam Dury said: "Last night saw temperatures of -2C or -3C widely across the region, but it will be turning milder this week and next.

"There is little chance of frost on the cars for the next few nights, but there could briefly be frost in north-east Suffolk tonight.

"Most places across Suffolk will stay above freezing temperatures for the foreseeable future, with a chance of light showers in patches tomorrow night.

"There may also be rain Thursday overnight into Friday."

This is good news for commuters who will not have to be reaching for the de-icer and scrapers just yet.

