Warning: Heavy rain coming this week

PUBLISHED: 12:23 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 20 October 2020

Rain is forecast for Suffolk and north Essex as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Suffolk and north Essex are braced for a downpour of rain tomorrow with a yellow weather warning issued for the region.

The Met Office has issued the yellow warning for rain in the East of England ahead of the forecasted day-long deluge.

The weather warning comes into force at 3am on Wednesday and will last until 2pm.

Bus and train services are likely to be delayed and flooding in homes, businesses and on roads is possible.

However, no flood warnings have been issued so far in East Anglia.

The rain is expected to be accompanied by gusts of up to 20mph.

But Thursday is forecast to be mostly dry and bright, with only a low chance of rain expected for the rest of the week.

