Sunshine on the way after week of wet weather

PUBLISHED: 12:12 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 12 June 2020

Felixstowe proved popular in May's warm weather Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk and north Essex is expected to bask in the sunshine this weekend as the recent wet weather makes way for clearer skies.

Rain is expected to get heavier in the region on Friday afternoon and evening before a warm and dry weekend.

Temperatures are likely to reach the mid-20s on Saturday and Sunday, with a gentle breeze of around 10mph.

The good weather is likely to continue into Monday before the showers are expected to return on Tuesday.

Hay fever sufferers have already been prepared for a ‘pollen bomb’ over the weekend and urged to stock up on allergy medicines.

MORE: 'Pollen bomb' warning for Suffolk and Essex

Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “Saturday is looking like a dry day with high temperatures of 24C or perhaps 25C.

“There is a very low risk of thunderstorms in the evening. “Sunday is also likely to be another dry day, with temperatures up to 24C.”

MORE: Rain at last as last month confirmed as driest May on record

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears 'it wouldn't take much' for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to 'take action' in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

'Such a shame': Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

