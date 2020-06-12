Sunshine on the way after week of wet weather

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk and north Essex is expected to bask in the sunshine this weekend as the recent wet weather makes way for clearer skies.

Rain is expected to get heavier in the region on Friday afternoon and evening before a warm and dry weekend.

Temperatures are likely to reach the mid-20s on Saturday and Sunday, with a gentle breeze of around 10mph.

The good weather is likely to continue into Monday before the showers are expected to return on Tuesday.

Hay fever sufferers have already been prepared for a ‘pollen bomb’ over the weekend and urged to stock up on allergy medicines.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “Saturday is looking like a dry day with high temperatures of 24C or perhaps 25C.

“There is a very low risk of thunderstorms in the evening. “Sunday is also likely to be another dry day, with temperatures up to 24C.”

