Chance of thunderstorms and highs of 25C in Suffolk this week

PUBLISHED: 13:54 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 15 June 2020

Suffolk can expect grey skies with sunny spells this week - but the weekend should be brighter Picture: LINDA RICE/CITIZENSIDE

Suffolk can expect grey skies with sunny spells this week - but the weekend should be brighter Picture: LINDA RICE/CITIZENSIDE

(c) copyright citizenside.com

A tumultuous week of weather lies ahead for Suffolk, with sunny spells and showers on the horizon.

After a bright and sunny weekend across Suffolk and north Essex, more rain and overcast skies are expected this week.

Meteorologist Zoe Thomson, of East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest, said that while Tuesday may have highs of 25C in some parts of the region, we could also expect rainfall which will carry on throughout the week.

“Early on Tuesday we expect any low cloud or mist forming overnight to clear,” she said.

“There’s a risk of showers in the west of the region, more so on Tuesday afternoon, but also a chance of the highest temperatures of the day in that area.

“You could also hear the odd rumble of thunder here and there, but there will be clear skies in between any rain.

“Wednesday is a similar picture to Tuesday, with low cloud evaporating and possible heavy showers throughout the day across Suffolk, with a top temperature around 24C.

“There’s more unsettled weather and occasional showers on Thursday, with slightly cooler highs of 21C, and while there is some uncertainty over Friday’s forecast we should see longer spells of sunshine and rainfall through the day and slightly warmer temperatures heading into the weekend.”

Most Read

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Mum, 40, who wasn’t expected to live past her teens starts new drug trial

Sammie Read was told she wouldn't live to see her son Bradley go to school but 19 years later he has just bought a house in Stowmarket. Picture: AIMEE THOMAS

