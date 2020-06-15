Chance of thunderstorms and highs of 25C in Suffolk this week

Suffolk can expect grey skies with sunny spells this week - but the weekend should be brighter Picture: LINDA RICE/CITIZENSIDE (c) copyright citizenside.com

A tumultuous week of weather lies ahead for Suffolk, with sunny spells and showers on the horizon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Anglia Today: Any early low cloud & fog patches across the north of the region will soon clear in the morning to bring a mainly sunny, warm & dry day, but a few afternoon heavy showers or thunderstorms will develop in places. Light & variable winds, with sea breezes. Max 25C pic.twitter.com/G9sMYtgF19 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) June 15, 2020

After a bright and sunny weekend across Suffolk and north Essex, more rain and overcast skies are expected this week.

Meteorologist Zoe Thomson, of East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest, said that while Tuesday may have highs of 25C in some parts of the region, we could also expect rainfall which will carry on throughout the week.

“Early on Tuesday we expect any low cloud or mist forming overnight to clear,” she said.

“There’s a risk of showers in the west of the region, more so on Tuesday afternoon, but also a chance of the highest temperatures of the day in that area.

“You could also hear the odd rumble of thunder here and there, but there will be clear skies in between any rain.

“Wednesday is a similar picture to Tuesday, with low cloud evaporating and possible heavy showers throughout the day across Suffolk, with a top temperature around 24C.

“There’s more unsettled weather and occasional showers on Thursday, with slightly cooler highs of 21C, and while there is some uncertainty over Friday’s forecast we should see longer spells of sunshine and rainfall through the day and slightly warmer temperatures heading into the weekend.”