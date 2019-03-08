Thunderstorms could cause sudden flooding and power cuts in East Anglia

Lightning will be visible across Suffolk in thunderstorms on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning Picture: PETER CUTTS PETER-CUTTS

Thunder and lightning will rattle Suffolk and Essex on Tuesday night, with heavy rain expected to fall across East Anglia in the next 24 hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A weather warning is in place for the East of England warning people to prepare for sudden rainfall and potential thunderstorms.

Fred Best, a meteorologist at East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest, said: "It should be dry through the day until about midday or mid-morning but following this it's basically going to be a weather front of rain and showers.

"During the afternoon there's a low chance of a thunderstorms, becoming more and more likely into the evening and Wednesday morning.

"The showers are expected to carry on into Wednesday morning before clearer skies return for the day."

Warnings from the Met Office state some worst case scenarios of sudden and rapid flooding could hit homes and businesses.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of power cuts and other services to some homes and businesses being lost.

There is also a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures for motorists as well.