Thunderstorms could cause sudden flooding and power cuts in East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 09:27 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 18 June 2019

Lightning will be visible across Suffolk in thunderstorms on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning Picture: PETER CUTTS

Lightning will be visible across Suffolk in thunderstorms on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning Picture: PETER CUTTS

PETER-CUTTS

Thunder and lightning will rattle Suffolk and Essex on Tuesday night, with heavy rain expected to fall across East Anglia in the next 24 hours.

A weather warning is in place for the East of England warning people to prepare for sudden rainfall and potential thunderstorms.

Fred Best, a meteorologist at East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest, said: "It should be dry through the day until about midday or mid-morning but following this it's basically going to be a weather front of rain and showers.

"During the afternoon there's a low chance of a thunderstorms, becoming more and more likely into the evening and Wednesday morning.

"The showers are expected to carry on into Wednesday morning before clearer skies return for the day."

Warnings from the Met Office state some worst case scenarios of sudden and rapid flooding could hit homes and businesses.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of power cuts and other services to some homes and businesses being lost.

There is also a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures for motorists as well.

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood's move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he's got what all defenders would love to have' - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

Gavin leads home the field at Capel 5

Tony Gavin, on his way to victory in the Capel 5 on Sunday. Picture: KEITH BORRETT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

My favourite ever Ipswich Witches 7.... HENRY CHARD

Favourite Witches teams... lots of response Photo: STEVE WALLER

Cow 'stuck under train' after collision near Colchester

A train collided with a cow between Colchester and Wivenhoe on June 18 Picture: NEIL PERRY

Have you seen Justin Taylor?

Justin Taylor, of Bury St Edmunds, was last seen about 9am on June 17 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
