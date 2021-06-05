Published: 7:00 PM June 5, 2021

Suffolk football fans have been sharing their thoughts and memories before Euro 2020 kicks off.

A survey by this newspaper asked respondents to share their memories from major tournaments.

Many of the memories centred on Euro 1996.

One respondent said their favourite memory from the European tournament was: "Euro ‘96 and that Gazza goal along with the dentist chair celebration! What a footballer he was."

"Euro 1996, but Southgate made me cry and I still have not forgiven him!! I was 9 at the time," said another.

Another said: "Euro 96. England v Scotland. I had flown back from Saudi Arabia where I was working and took a friend with me, another Town fan.

"My one and only Euro / World Cup Finals game. Sat right next to the Scotland fans who were so very loud."

"Gascoigne's goal against Scotland," said one fan.

"I was at the BBC Gardeners World Live event at Birmingham NEC and I was aware of people talking about a wonder goal.

"I got home, watched the highlights and had to agree it was superb. Also the defeat of The Netherlands and the performance of Shearer and Sheringham. I jumped so high out of the armchair I nearly hit the living room ceiling!"

Some more recent memories came from England's semi-final heartbreak at the World Cup in 2018.

"Losing my mind when Trippier scored against Croatia, only to end the night almost in tears," said one respondent.

One fan was full of hope for this year's tournament: "Enjoyed watching England play since 1950. Hope for a repeat of 1966 result once again."

Respondents were also asked about their preferences ahead of this year's tournament.

Almost a third of those who took part said that they were still concerned about coronavirus and would not be going to the pub.

Whilst 23.7% said they would be going to the pub.

Most people will be avoiding garden party festivities this tournament with a massive 94.7% of respondents saying they would not be holding such events.

