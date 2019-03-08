Suffolk’s knitters make bobble hats for smoothie bottles to help loneliness campaign

The Woolly Wonders club in Martlesham has been busy knitting mini bobble hats as part of AgeUK’s Big Knit.

As part of the AgeUK initiative, the charity wants Suffolk’s nimble fingered to knit 3,000 hats a year to decorate Innocent Smoothie bottles.

Each hat knitted earns 25p for the charity, which since 2003 has raised more than £2.4 million across the UK to help combat loneliness in the elderly community.

Suffolk MEP Alex Mayer also joined the Woolly Wonders on Friday, March 8, swapping stitching European alliances in Brussels for knitting in Martlesham.

Ms Mayer said: “Sadly there are older people living in Suffolk who are putting on real woollies in an effort to keep warm before summer comes round again which is why AgeUK’s support to spread the warmth is so vital.”

The weekly drop-in sessions run at The Runway Cafe on The Square in Martlesham Heath.