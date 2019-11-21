Event will focus on living through trauma and abuse

Friends Meeting House in St John's Street, Bury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Inspiring personal stories of how people have recovered following trauma and abuse will be heard at a special event in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emerging Proud Through Trauma and Abuse will be held at the Friends Meeting House, St John's Street, Bury St Edmunds on Monday, November 25, between 10am and 1pm.

The event is being hosted by Suffolk User Forum (SUF) - a charity which supports people with mental health and emotional well-being issues.

Jayne Stevens, SUF manager, said: "This event is the last in a series of successful events that have taken events taking place in Suffolk this year to help people suffering with all kinds of distress.

"The event in Bury St Edmunds focuses on living through trauma and abuse. There is sound evidence to indicate all those suffering from distress benefit from listening to personal recovery stories.

"This method leads to people feeling less alone and validates that their distress can be a transient part of their life and not their destination.

"Joining others in authentic sharing can make people feel connected to each other giving them hope and inspiration, this is the beauty of sacred space sharing.

"Of course people who attend do not have to talk they can simply listen to others and their stories of recovery."

Prior to the event attendees will receive some gentle guidelines which will be explained to ensure the space is safe, confidential and equal to all. All attendees will also be given information to the relevant support services available to them in their area.

To book a place at the free event call Chloe at SUF on 01473 907087 or email admin@suffolkuserforum.co.uk