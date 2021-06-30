11 awesome things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Published: 7:00 PM June 30, 2021

Suffolk is set for a jam-packed weekend of all sorts of great events from comedy to family days out.

The county will also play host to some great markets and theatre.

What markets are on this weekend?

Bury St Edmunds will host the Green Fair at The Apex in the main auditorium and upstairs in the lounge area, as well as outside in Charter Square on Sunday.

The celebration of all things eco-friendly, sustainable and green will have workshops, talks, stalls and information by a variety of local organisations and businesses from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Entry is free but you will need to book tickets to some of the talks and presentations.

For more see westsuffolkhive.org.uk/greenfairbse.html.

Ipswich Farmers Market at The Cornhill also returns this Sunday from 10am to 2pm with everything from gin to bagels and fudge.

If you miss this market, just wait for the first Sunday of next month.

Search Facebook for Ipswich Farmers Market for more.

Live music

A South American Night will be held on Saturday from 6pm with classical musicians Noel Vine and Andrew Quartermain at Leiston Abbey, Leiston.

It also includes themed food served take-out style in a beautiful Medieval Barn. Tickets and include food and a soft drink or upgrade to £25 for a VIP fizz ticket.

Tickets are selling out quickly so see more here noelvine.com.

Chillesford's Folk at the Froize returns on Saturday with Yula Andrews Pop Chorus out in the Froize garden marquee at 3pm and 7.30pm.

Folk trio Alden Patterson and Dashwood will also play on Sunday at 7.30pm.

Doors will be open one hour prior to the gig and there will be a food truck as well.

For more see froize.co.uk/folk-at-the-froize/.

Isaccs on the Waterfront in Ipswich will also have live music from Slide from 3pm to 5.30pm on Sunday.

There is no need to book but its worth getting a table early.

Spirit of Place will also host performances in Woodbridge on Sunday from 2pm.

There will be music, art and words from Peter Hepworth, Petra Gerrard and Mark Jolley, Stephen William Hodd, Tori Ramsay, words of Julia Jones, art of Claudia Myatt, and more at the Angel pub.

Book soon as the first event was sold out. See more here spiritofwoodbridge.com.

Witness the stage - live theatre

Thorington Theatre, an outdoor wood-set amphitheatre, will have the Improvised Shakespeare Show on Saturday from 7pm to 8pm.

As Shakespeare hasn’t written anything new for an age, performers will use his language, audience suggestions and the actors overactive imaginations, to create a brand new Shakespeare play live on stage.

For more see thoringtontheatre.co.uk.

There will be a live performance of Chaucer's Canterbury Tales at Wingfield Barns in Wingfield on Sunday at 7.30pm with doors opening at 7pm.

This will be an open-air performance - weather permitting - so its advised to bring a chair or blanket with you

For more see wingfieldbarns.com/events.html.

Framlingham Castle will host Three Inch Fools Present Robin Hood on Saturday with gates opening at 6pm.

This is a family performance on Britain’s best-known folktale with five actors and lots of musical instruments from Three Inch Fools treatment with wildly-inventive story-telling, fast-paced drama, a host of musical instruments and quick costume changes.

Book tickets via The Three Inch Fools website threeinchfools.com.

Charlie Haylock will be recalling stories from Netflix's film The Dig at Two Sisters Arts Centre in Felixstowe at 7.30pm.

Mr Haylock worked with star Ralph Fiennes to ensure his character, Basil Brown, mastered the Suffolk accent in the hit Netflix movie - which tells the tale of the excavation of Sutton Hoo.

He was also asked to stay on longer at Mr Fiennes's request.

Tickets are running out fast so search Facebook for Two Sisters Arts Centre for more.

A museum returns

Bentwaters Cold War Museum in Rendlesham will return on Sunday.

Due to Covid restrictions, you must book and reserve a two-hour timed entry slot.

They will not be selling admission tickets at the museum on the days we are open.

Go here to book bcwm.org.uk.