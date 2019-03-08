Thunderstorms

Bealings Primary School pupils reach national futsal final

PUBLISHED: 17:32 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 02 May 2019

The Orange Legends from Bealings School will play their cup final game at St George's Park. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

The Orange Legends from Bealings School will play their cup final game at St George's Park. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Archant

A “super” team of Suffolk youngsters from Bealings School have fired their way to the final of a national futsal competition at St George’s Park.

The “Orange Legends” from the primary school of less than 100 pupils will take to the pitch of the Football Association's national football centre on Friday, May 3 as they hope to take home the coveted trophy to Suffolk.

It comes as a fantastic season for the team draws to a close, having won 29 of their 31 matches so far and a Suffolk FA award, with more than half of the team being scouted by professional football clubs including Ipswich Town FC.

Headteacher Duncan Bathgate said the school has the team playing like Johan Cruyff: “They're incredible players - a real unit, beating schools ten times their size.

“The whole community are enormously proud, with goodwill wishes from across the county. I can't wait for them to be crowned champions.”

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

