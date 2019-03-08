Bealings Primary School pupils reach national futsal final

The Orange Legends from Bealings School will play their cup final game at St George's Park. Picture: SUFFOLK FA Archant

A “super” team of Suffolk youngsters from Bealings School have fired their way to the final of a national futsal competition at St George’s Park.

The “Orange Legends” from the primary school of less than 100 pupils will take to the pitch of the Football Association's national football centre on Friday, May 3 as they hope to take home the coveted trophy to Suffolk.

It comes as a fantastic season for the team draws to a close, having won 29 of their 31 matches so far and a Suffolk FA award, with more than half of the team being scouted by professional football clubs including Ipswich Town FC.

Headteacher Duncan Bathgate said the school has the team playing like Johan Cruyff: “They're incredible players - a real unit, beating schools ten times their size.

“The whole community are enormously proud, with goodwill wishes from across the county. I can't wait for them to be crowned champions.”