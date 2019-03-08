Suffolk FA instals defibrillator at county office

Suffolk FA football development manager Jodie Allard with the new defibrillator at the Suffolk FA headquarters in Stowmarket Photograph: SUFFOLK FA SUFFOLK FA

A defibrillator kit to treat suspected heart attack victims has been installed at Suffolk FA headquarters in Stowmarket.

The equipment has been fixed to the front of the Suffolk FA offices at The Buntings in Kestrel Drive at Cedars Park.

At least one life has been saved thanks to a defibrillator at a Suffolk football club.

A supporter in his 60s collapsed after falling ill just before the local derby between Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough in September 2017.

Defibrillators deliver an electrical charge across the heart to stop it, allowing it to reconfigure automatically.

Suffolk FA has now partnered with defibrillator provider Wel Medical to provide a special discounted rate for clubs in the county.

Jodie Allard, Suffolk FA Football Development Manager, said: "Through this scheme we are really pleased to be able to offer Suffolk clubs a reduced rate to clubs who can deal directly with Wel Medical."

Interested clubs should contact Ricky McCabe via email ricky.mccabe@welmedical.com