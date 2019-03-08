First look at plans for Suffolk’s FA’s state-of-the-art new headquarters

Concept images for Suffolk FA's new headquarters in Stowmarket will be discussed at a meeting in the town this week. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL Archant

This is what Suffolk FA’s brand new headquarters could look like if a vision to build a new state-of-the-art 3G football pitch and community facility get the go-ahead.

Suffolk FA's new Headquarters will include office space changing rooms as well as an artificial pitch and a shared car park. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL Suffolk FA's new Headquarters will include office space changing rooms as well as an artificial pitch and a shared car park. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL

The organisation is holding a public consultation this week in a bid to garner support for the new headquarters at the Millfields site in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket, which some say will put the town “on the map” as a sporting destination.

If the plans get the green light, the FA hopes to use the pitch for more community activities such as football fitness sessions and walking football.

But there will also be office, training and conference facilities, which the Suffolk FA plans to make available for other community organisations to rent out, as well as a large car park being shared with a neighbouring health centre.

Stowmarket town clerk David Blackburn said it would offer “much needed hot desking to local businesses, as well as a new community cafe”.

He added: “Not only will this put Stowmarket on the map as a sporting destination, it will also bring a welcome 40 additional parking spaces for StowHealth.”

Suffolk FA has released computer generated images of the plans, with final designs set to be submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council following the public consultation event.

The plans already have the backing of Stowmarket Town Council, which has pledged £100,000 to help construct the building - but the FA are keen to get the views of neighbours at the event at StowHealth on Thursday, March 28 at 4pm.

Suffolk FA chairman Phil Lawler said: “We are thrilled at the prospect of developing a new HQ here in Stowmarket, the heart of Suffolk.

“We are looking to include a new all-weather 3G pitch which would also be available for local youth groups to use throughout a variety of programmes.

“We also run some great community programmes currently that could feature in Stowmarket including football fitness groups and walking football.”

At Thursday’s event, people will be able to speak to Mr Lawler, as well as the architect and planning consultant for the proposals.