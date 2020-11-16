E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Motorbike thieves targeting Facebook sellers, Suffolk police warn

PUBLISHED: 16:32 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 16 November 2020

Motorcycle thieves are targeting sellers posting via Facebook in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Five motorcycles have been stolen in west Suffolk after thieves targeted bikes listed for sale on Facebook.

All five thefts happened between October 27 and November 11, with thieves contacting sellers advertising on Facebook and arranging for test rides.

On all occasions, the thief would ride off with the motorcycle and not return.

Four of the thefts happened in the Parkway area of Bury St Edmunds, while the fifth happened in Brandon.

Three victims described the thief as a white man, between 5ft 10in and 6ft 2in tall, of a slim build and with short brown hair. Another described the suspect as a black man with a shaved head, while the suspect in Brandon is described as a white man with a scruffy goatee beard who spoke with a local accent.

The age ranges given by the first three victims were between 17 and 28 years old.

Those with any information regarding the thefts are asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting reference 37/65211/20.

