Workers evacuated after huge hazardous chemical spill at Suffolk factory

PUBLISHED: 13:12 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 24 May 2019

An area of Rookwood Way in Haverhill. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A chemical spill at a factory near Haverhill has prompted a huge response from the emergency services, as workers are evacuated from the site.

The emergency services were initially called at 12.20pm to reports of hazardous material spill in Rookwood Way.

The spill has been caused by a large tank on the site leaking, with a large quantity of a chemical spilling out onto the road.

The factory has now been completely evacuated and the material is now running down the road towards an adjoining roundabout.

Eight fire crews have been called to the scene, two from Woodbridge, two from Haverhill, one from Holbrook, one from Clare, one from Ixworth and one from Newmarket.

Police are also attending and have closed the road between Moon Hall Lane and Hollands Road.

Officers at the scene have said that they are preparing for further road closures if they are needed.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We would like to ask for people to avoid the area and find alternate routes to allow us to access the scene freely."

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

El Mizouni receives first senior Tunisia call-up

Idris El Mizouni skips past Hull's Todd Kane. Photo: Steve Waller

Suffolk Show Countdown: Excitement builds ahead of county’s biggest day out

Crowds descending on the Suffolk Show Picture: SAA

Theresa May quits: New premier expected to be elected in July

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader on Friday June 7.. Picture:: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Your questions on the PM race answered

The Rotunda at Ickworth House, Suffolk Picture JUSTIN MINNS
