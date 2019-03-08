Workers evacuated after huge hazardous chemical spill at Suffolk factory

A chemical spill at a factory near Haverhill has prompted a huge response from the emergency services, as workers are evacuated from the site.

The emergency services were initially called at 12.20pm to reports of hazardous material spill in Rookwood Way.

The spill has been caused by a large tank on the site leaking, with a large quantity of a chemical spilling out onto the road.

The factory has now been completely evacuated and the material is now running down the road towards an adjoining roundabout.

Eight fire crews have been called to the scene, two from Woodbridge, two from Haverhill, one from Holbrook, one from Clare, one from Ixworth and one from Newmarket.

Police are also attending and have closed the road between Moon Hall Lane and Hollands Road.

Officers at the scene have said that they are preparing for further road closures if they are needed.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We would like to ask for people to avoid the area and find alternate routes to allow us to access the scene freely."

