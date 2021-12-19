58 dogs dressed in Christmas jumpers raise cash on festive charity walk

Gallery

58 dogs dressed in Christmas jumpers and draped in tinsel raised £390 for The Dogs Trust on a charity dog walk - Credit: Tracy Root

Nearly 60 dogs dressed in their festive best raised nearly £400 for The Dogs Trust as part of charity walk organised by a dog walker called the Suffolk Fairydogmother.

Tracy Root, the Suffolk Fairydogmother, organised the Christmassy dog walk on the December 12.

Tracy Root, the Suffolk Fairydogmother, with her dogs Boodles, Ruff and Tumble. - Credit: Tracy Root

She cast her spell over 58 "well-behaved" dogs who came on the three mile walk from the Tuddenham Fountain to Playford and back.

"Every single dog had either tinsel on or a Christmas jumper," she said.

"We gave prizes for the best dressed, but we should've given prizes for the muddiest dog — their Christmas jumpers didn't look so lovely when we got back, I can tell you.

"It was just fantastic."

The dogs ranged from a golden doodle at the biggest, to a chihuahua dachshund cross, and in all they raised £390 for the Dogs Trust.

Ms Root said: "I just thought, you know what our dogs are so lucky, the ones I look after, and the lovely homes I've got, I want to give something back to the dogs that are less fortunate than them.

"I've done this for four or five years now.

"I've done it for Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Dogs Trust and the Blue Cross. I try and do a different charity every year, but all dog-related obviously."

Ms Root came up with her moniker when she was working in a pub.

She said: "I was working in a pub of years ago. And when people used to come in with their dogs, I'd make a fuss with dogs and give them a treat and a drink. Before I got the owners a drink.

"And one woman said to me 'oh my goodness, you're like the fairydogmother'. I though 'wow, I love that name'.

"I'd never even thought about being a dog walker then. And then I lost my job and my friend said I should be a dog walker.

"And I thought it just sounds more magical than 'Tracy's dog walking services'."

