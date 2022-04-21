News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'It's perfect' - Suffolk family has home transformed on Channel 4 show

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:05 PM April 21, 2022
Pictured: Nick Grimshaw, Emma Willis, Louise, Alex, Pete & Jasmine.

Pictured: Nick Grimshaw, Emma Willis, Louise, Alex, Pete & Jasmine. - Credit: Nick Cunard/NCSM Media Ltd/Channel 4

A Suffolk family has had their home transformed on a Channel 4 show.

Appearing on The Great Home Transformation last night, Louise and Pete from Suffolk, along with daughters Jasmine, 16, and Luana, 3, had their three bedroom semi-detached house redecorated.

The Channel 4 programme, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis, looks to transform the lives of families whose homes are working against them into a home that works perfectly for them - all from the space of a truck.

Pictured: Pete, Louise & Luana

Pictured: Pete, Louise & Luana - Credit: Nick Cunard/NCSM Media Ltd/Channel 4

In the show, it was revealed how Louise and Pete's home had become an "impossible" living situation due to the couple both working from home with limited space.

After the three day transformation had been completed, the family said "this is going to make so much difference" and that "it's perfect; I love absolutely everything about it".

The episode is available to watch on Channel 4's website.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Caravans and camper vans lined Undercliff Road East in Felixstowe over the Easter weekend 

East Suffolk Council

Mayor's pledge on seafront camper vans

Dominic Bareham

person
The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Matt Penney in action early against Wigan.

Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic | Live

Matchday Recap: Town hold leaders to Portman Road draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Plans for 269 news homes in Barham have been approved

Mid Suffolk Council

Land sale is big step forward for 269-home project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon