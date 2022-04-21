'It's perfect' - Suffolk family has home transformed on Channel 4 show

A Suffolk family has had their home transformed on a Channel 4 show.

Appearing on The Great Home Transformation last night, Louise and Pete from Suffolk, along with daughters Jasmine, 16, and Luana, 3, had their three bedroom semi-detached house redecorated.

The Channel 4 programme, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis, looks to transform the lives of families whose homes are working against them into a home that works perfectly for them - all from the space of a truck.

Pictured: Pete, Louise & Luana - Credit: Nick Cunard/NCSM Media Ltd/Channel 4

In the show, it was revealed how Louise and Pete's home had become an "impossible" living situation due to the couple both working from home with limited space.

After the three day transformation had been completed, the family said "this is going to make so much difference" and that "it's perfect; I love absolutely everything about it".

The episode is available to watch on Channel 4's website.