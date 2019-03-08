Video

Could family's impressive Winnie the Pooh design become an official Lego product?

Ben Alder and son Joshua who have made the Winnie the Pooh structure they are hoping to be made by Lego Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A Suffolk family hopes they have the building blocks of a good idea as they battle it out to have their creation made by Lego.

The Alder family from Rendlesham have been pushing hard to have their Winnie the Pooh design put into production by the well-known manufacturer.

Dad, Ben, has been a life-long aficionado of the plastic brick.

"My family are massive fans of Lego," said Mr Alder.

"I used to build it with my parents and my love for it was rekindled when I had my own kids."

Ben was inspired by his children Joshua, five and Elsie, one, to create the set.

"We love Disney and we love Winnie the Pooh," said Mr Alder.

Mr Alder's design depicts the home of the honey-loving bear and his friends in 100 Acre Wood.

The set features a removable roof for youngsters to play with as well as a hidden nook for Pooh's friend owl.

Mr Alder started by designing his model on a digital platform before creating it in actual bricks and uploading it onto the Lego Ideas website.

Lego Ideas is a platform run by the company for members of the public to share Lego designs that they would like to see made by the famous company.

Currently Lego only offers Winnie the Pooh sets in the larger Duplo brick which is aimed at very young children.

Mr Alder hopes that his family's design will be able to change this.

The family have been working hard to make sure the design reached all the supporter number targets set by the toy maker to be considered for manufacture.

"Over the weeks my little boy has been helping by putting out leaflets around the village," added Mr Adler.

"It's been a family thing; planning it and making it."

As the idea has now won 10,000 supporters mark the design will now go forward to the final stage to be considered by a review board at Lego.

If it passes this stage then the set could be sold in shops around the world with the family receiving royalties from the sales.

Mr Alder said he had been surprised by the design's success.

"When people you don't know say it's good, that's hard to hear," said Mr Alder.

"All my boy wants to do is go to London to the Lego shop and buy the set I have made.

"That's a long way off yet."