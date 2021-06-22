Suffolk football fans celebrate as England lead 1-0 at half-time
Published: 9:03 PM June 22, 2021
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
It may be an overcast evening in Suffolk tonight but football fans have been buoyed by England taking the lead against the Czech Republic at Euro 2020.
Fans have descended on the county's pubs to watch England's final group game.
Tonight's score will determine who England will play in the next round of the tournament having already qualified thanks to scores elsewhere.
Raheem Sterling put England ahead in the 12th minute to the delight of fans.
We would love to hear from you if you have a great story or pictures celebrating the Euros. Email us to be included.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus