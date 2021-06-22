Published: 9:03 PM June 22, 2021

Fans gather to watch England play at the Railway Inn in Westerfield - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It may be an overcast evening in Suffolk tonight but football fans have been buoyed by England taking the lead against the Czech Republic at Euro 2020.

Fans have descended on the county's pubs to watch England's final group game.

Jubilant England fans in fine spirit for England's final group game - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Tonight's score will determine who England will play in the next round of the tournament having already qualified thanks to scores elsewhere.

Raheem Sterling put England ahead in the 12th minute to the delight of fans.

Fans nervously wait to see how England will fare in their final group game of Euro 2020 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

We would love to hear from you if you have a great story or pictures celebrating the Euros. Email us to be included.