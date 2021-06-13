It's coming home! Fans across Suffolk celebrate England's win

Published: 4:54 PM June 13, 2021

Football fans from across Suffolk got football fever as they enjoyed England's first game in the delayed Euro 2020 football tournament.

England started off their campaign with a 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday - and fans were extremely happy to be back in their local venues watching the game.

Pubs across the region were expecting to be busy with fans, but also made sure they had all the correct safety measures in place.

Fans were spotted on the Ipswich Waterfront waving their England flags in the air.

The warm weather helped to boost pubs as they welcomed fans inside and out for the football tournament.



