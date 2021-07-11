Are you ready? Suffolk set to cheer England on in Euro 2020 final

Published: 6:38 PM July 11, 2021 Updated: 7:44 PM July 11, 2021

Genna Measures and Louise Henry are rooting for England - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The moment has arrived - and Suffolk is ready to give the Three Lions a loud roar to cheer them onto success in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Sophie Turrill and Will Turns on the Ipswich waterfront ahead of the final - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Football fever has gripped Suffolk throughout the tournament, with supporters packing out pubs and bars - in line with coronavirus restrictions - to watch Gareth Southgate's side.

Fans get ready for the England v Italy Euro 2020 final - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

They revelled in the defeats of Germany and Ukraine, as well as Wednesday's euphoric win over Denmark - which meant the men's national side is now in final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years.

Fans queueing outside Isaac's in Ipswich ahead of the Euro 2020 final - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Some from Suffolk have even made it Wembley for the final - Michael Steward, from Bury St Edmunds, is one.

He said: "When I found out I had the ticket, I just could not believe it. I had to check the text about three times.

"It’s once-in-a-lifetime stuff. I just hope England can get over the line and win it to make it even more special.”

Those who cannot get there are cheering England on at home and in pubs and bars, with Ipswich Waterfront full of people in red and white England shirts.

Others are draped in England flags.

Hammersmith Way in Ipswich is decked out in flags ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 final - Credit: Summer Warner

In Hammersmith Way, Ipswich, residents decided to adorn their road with St George's crosses to get in the mood for the big match.

Excited fans ready to cheer on England against Italy - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fans were already waiting to get into Isaacs in Ipswich at 5pm, a full three hours before kick off at 8pm.

Katie Bruce, who was at Isaccs, said: "It's so amazing to be out with my friends. The drinks are flowing and the vibes are flowing."

George Eaton added: "It's a wonderful atmosphere. I am so happy that we are in the finals. It's lovely to be with my friends for this. It's a wonderful night for this."

Jamie Pemberton said: "It's been brilliant. We've been locked away for 18 months. As an Ipswich fan, I don't get to go to many finals."

Fans gathered early to grab their seats for the Euro 2020 final - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Meanwhile at The View Smokehouse, at Felixstowe's Beach Street, up to 100 fans are set to enjoy the game.

Assistant manager Adrian Morris said: "This England team are much better. It's different to what we've seen over the last 10 years.

"We have only been open three weeks, but knowing the industry from previous experience it's definitely given everyone a boost.

"Everywhere has been packed and booked out.The beach has been full of colour, with people wearing England shirts."

Fans in Ipswich are ready for the Euro 2020 final - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge said on Twitter: "Whatever the result tonight this should mean a massive boost for #grassrootsfootball, with a newly inspired next generation to join our local clubs. In the meantime… Come on England!"

Whatever the result tonight this should mean a massive boost for #grassrootsfootball, with a newly inspired next generation to join our local clubs. In the meantime… Come on England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/FUw16AciMT — James Cartlidge MP (@jc4southsuffolk) July 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Ipswich MP Tom Hunt Tweeted a photo of himself settling down to watch the game at the California Social Club in the town.

Just got into the California Social Club. Full house tonight. Come on England!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 pic.twitter.com/8eFSb7a2Dc — Tom Hunt MP (@tomhunt1988) July 11, 2021

Left to right, Dean Scutcher, Hari Joseph-Scutcher, Ashley Sampson and Caragh McQuitty - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

