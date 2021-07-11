Are you ready? Suffolk set to cheer England on in Euro 2020 final
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The moment has arrived - and Suffolk is ready to give the Three Lions a loud roar to cheer them onto success in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.
Football fever has gripped Suffolk throughout the tournament, with supporters packing out pubs and bars - in line with coronavirus restrictions - to watch Gareth Southgate's side.
They revelled in the defeats of Germany and Ukraine, as well as Wednesday's euphoric win over Denmark - which meant the men's national side is now in final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years.
Some from Suffolk have even made it Wembley for the final - Michael Steward, from Bury St Edmunds, is one.
He said: "When I found out I had the ticket, I just could not believe it. I had to check the text about three times.
You may also want to watch:
"It’s once-in-a-lifetime stuff. I just hope England can get over the line and win it to make it even more special.”
Those who cannot get there are cheering England on at home and in pubs and bars, with Ipswich Waterfront full of people in red and white England shirts.
Most Read
- 1 Torrential downpours and thunderstorms on way as weather warning issued
- 2 Mapped: The 110 postcode areas reporting a rise in Covid cases
- 3 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack
- 4 Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 win at Dartford
- 5 Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club
- 6 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their friendly win at Dartford
- 7 'More than an eyesore' - anger over state of empty council houses
- 8 Objections lodged over 112 homes in Suffolk village
- 9 'Good players worth waiting for' - Cook provides transfer update
- 10 Cook on Dartford win, Covid in the camp, injury update and 'great' atmosphere as fans return
Others are draped in England flags.
In Hammersmith Way, Ipswich, residents decided to adorn their road with St George's crosses to get in the mood for the big match.
Fans were already waiting to get into Isaacs in Ipswich at 5pm, a full three hours before kick off at 8pm.
Katie Bruce, who was at Isaccs, said: "It's so amazing to be out with my friends. The drinks are flowing and the vibes are flowing."
George Eaton added: "It's a wonderful atmosphere. I am so happy that we are in the finals. It's lovely to be with my friends for this. It's a wonderful night for this."
Jamie Pemberton said: "It's been brilliant. We've been locked away for 18 months. As an Ipswich fan, I don't get to go to many finals."
Meanwhile at The View Smokehouse, at Felixstowe's Beach Street, up to 100 fans are set to enjoy the game.
Assistant manager Adrian Morris said: "This England team are much better. It's different to what we've seen over the last 10 years.
"We have only been open three weeks, but knowing the industry from previous experience it's definitely given everyone a boost.
"Everywhere has been packed and booked out.The beach has been full of colour, with people wearing England shirts."
South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge said on Twitter: "Whatever the result tonight this should mean a massive boost for #grassrootsfootball, with a newly inspired next generation to join our local clubs. In the meantime… Come on England!"
Meanwhile, Ipswich MP Tom Hunt Tweeted a photo of himself settling down to watch the game at the California Social Club in the town.
Are you getting ready to watch the game tonight? Email us your pictures.